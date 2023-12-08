Persona 3 Reload official trailer release date revealed at The Game Awards 2023

Persona 3 Reload finally got a new gameplay trailer during The Game Awards 2023. The new trailer gives players a look at the improved visuals alongside the official release date reveal. Being one of the most beloved entries in the Persona franchise, Persona 3's current-generation release was highly awaited by fans across the globe.

The game is scheduled to be released in early 2024, roughly a year after the launch of Persona 3 Portable, which came out on January 19, 2023. Built using Unreal Engine 4, Persona 3 Reload features some really significant visual upgrades compared to its original release back in 2006.

Alongside a remastered visual design, the game also comes packed with new content for players to discover as they go through the game's campaign. Here's everything you need to know about Persona 3 Reload, its official release date, platforms, and more.

Persona 3 Reload is coming in early 2024 for all current-generation platforms

Persona 3 Reload is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam). The game is also coming on day one to Xbox Game Pass for all active subscribers. Unlike Persona 3 Portable, Reload is a remaster of the original Persona 3, with updated visuals and gameplay overhauls.

The game follows the same iconic story and characters of the original Persona 3, with a presentation that's more akin to the last few titles in the series, such as Persona 5 Royale and the previous Persona remasters.

Reload also comes bundled with the game's original soundtrack and artbook, which can be purchased separately on all platforms. Given that the game is built on the same engine as the last few Persona titles, PC players can expect similar system requirements for Reload, albeit with a few changes.

Lastly, like the previous Persona releases on Xbox and PlayStation, the upcoming game features a free current-generation upgrade for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.