Persona 5 news: P5R reportedly confirmed for the PlayStation 4

Persona 5

Fans of Atlus's Persona series, and Persona 5, in particular, have a little extra reason to be excited today. The first teaser trailer for what is presumed to be Person 5 R - or P5R for short - just debuted on the P5R website. While only a modicum of information was revealed in the 30-second long teaser, one thing was made clear from the offset. Whatever this release ends up being, it'll be on the PlayStation platform.

This "new notice from the Phantom Thieves[?]", as a post on the Persona new channel reads, opens with the PlayStation logo. The same post also announces that even more information will be revealed later - we just need to wait until March of next year to get it.

Rumors had been circulating that Persona 5 R, expected to be a more polished and content filled version of one of the most popular and critically acclaimed RPGs of this current console generation, would actually be an exclusive release for the Nintendo Switch. Obviously, this rumor gets squashed within one second of the teaser, although it certainly doesn't remove the possibility of the title being released for the Switch altogether.

Persona 5 was released in Japan in September of 2016 - worldwide the following April - to nearly universal critical acclaim for both the PlayStation 3 and 4. It was Atlus's fasting selling game in the history of the company - which is really kind of saying something (it also helped that Final Fantasy XV, which was originally scheduled to come out the same day, was pushed back). Outside of Japan, the title sold nearly five times as much as the previous game in just physical copies alone. As of November of last year, it is the best selling game of the series, reaching over two million copies worldwide.

