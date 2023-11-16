Persona 5 Tactica: All Kingdom 3 side quests and how to complete them

After beating Yoshiki, you will finally get to make your way to Kingdom 3 in Persona 5 Tactica and encounter new side quests in the region. By now, your Phantom Thieves should be powerful enough to not have too much of an issue with progression. However, these quests can be tricky as they come with certain conditions that you will need to meet.

Additionally, to make things even more challenging, the quests will lock two Phantom Thieves in the party. Nevertheless, you will be allowed to pick the third, which makes it important to be familiar with every unit in the team if you wish to complete the side quests in Kingdom 3.

Fortunately, there are a few things that you can do in order to make these missions a bit more easy to complete. Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will therefore go over all the side quests in Kingdom 3 and how to complete them.

Kingdom 3 side quests in Persona 5 Tactica: Mission list, rewards, and how to complete

Quest 10: A Balancing Axe (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Here are all the side quests in Persona 5 Tactica's Kingdom 3 and how to complete them:

Quest 10: A Balancing Axe

Mission Description:

Haru asks Yusuke for help with maneuvering around her axe.

Win Conditions:

Defeat enemies in 4 turns.

Locked Units:

Haru

Yusuke

Quest Rewards:

Haru: 20 GP

Yusuke: 20 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 10: A Balancing Axe

One-shot enemies in the quest (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

If you have upgraded your weapons to the most powerful that they can be through either purchase or weapon fusion, then you are going to have a much easier time here.

The enemies do not have much HP in A Balancing Axe, and each of your units will very well be able to one-shot them.

Equip the most powerful ranged weapons (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

So when the quest starts, just use all the strongest spells or ranged attacks to take enemies out. You will not need more than two turns to complete the quest, but if you are struggling a bit, you can always look for ways to do a Triple Threat move.

Four turns are more than enough to complete A Balancing Axe even if you are not able to one-shot the enemy.

Quest 11: Toshiro’s Embarrassing Secret

Quest 11: Toshiro's Embarassing Secret (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission Description:

The group comes across a mysterious location that relates to a secret that Toshiro wants to keep hidden.

Win Conditions:

Reach the objective

Locked Units:

Any 3 male Phantom Thieves including Morgana

Quest Rewards:

Kuninushi fusion unlock

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 11: Toshiro’s Embarrassing Secret

Exploit enemy weakness (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

As there are no turn restrictions, Quest 11 seemingly looks much easier to complete. However, what complicates the stage is the series of lifts and how you will need to maneuver the Phantom Thieves to the objective by using them.

Try using Morgana, Joker, and Yusuke for the quest as they have the highest movement area. Now use Bufu and Eiga to keep making enemies vulnerable, and then exploit their weakness to get One More.

Make the most of Triple-threat (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

This will allow your units to cover more ground, and then be able to expand the area of the Triple Threat that they can cover.

Use Triple Threat to take out as many enemies as you can in a single turn. The quest will spawn more enemies two times as you progress through it, but you do not need to take down each of them.

You don't need to take out all the enemies (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

The goal of Toshiro’s Embarrassing Secret is to reach the blue object at the end of the map. So you can very well choose to avoid combat and keep getting One More on all units to reach the blue box.

Just make sure you have a firm grasp of how the lift mechanics work and you will be able to easily reach the goal.

Quest 12: Learning from a Pro

Quest 12: Learning from a Pro (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission Description:

Erina is determined to learn from Joker.

Win conditions:

Defeat all enemies in 1 turn.

Locked Units:

Joker

Erina

Quest rewards:

Joker: 20 GP

Erina: 10 GP

How to complete Persona 5 Tactica Quest 12: Learning from a Pro

Explait enemy weakness (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Learning from a Pro is very tricky as you will need to make use of every single mechanic that the game has taught you so far and defeat all the enemies in one turn. Joker and Erina will be locked in for this quest, but it doesn’t matter whom you choose as the third unit because Joker will be the one whose One More you will be exploiting.

The objective will be to make him exploit enemy vulnerabilities and then use the lift mechanism to help him make his way to the back of the arena.

Continue expliting One More to help Joker to the back of the arena (image via Atlus)

Here you will find a ladder that makes its way up to the raised platform above, and from there you will need to do a Triple Threat that covers all the enemies so that you can defeat them all in one turn.

You can also choose to get a One More on Erina as well as the third unit so that you get two additional chances for Triple Threat.

Position Triple-Threat to take out all enemies in one go (Image via Atlus)

It’s likely that you can miss one or two enemies when triggering the All Out Attack, hence having a few additional options helps. So once you have gotten Joker in position, you can take out all the enemies in one go.

Persona 5 Tactica Kingdom 3: All side quest completion reward

After completing all the side quests in Kingdom 2, you will be able to fuse Black Frost. This is a special fusion that needs Jack-o’-Lantern, Jack Frost, and King Frost to make.