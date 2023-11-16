Persona 5 Tactica: Complete list of all main missions

Persona 5 Tactica isn’t entirely a big game, but there are over 50 missions that you will be able to complete in the title as you make your way through the narrative. While completing them isn’t exactly too difficult, getting a 3-star in them will require you to make the most of the various mechanics.
Many in the community are curious about the missions that they will get to complete in the title. The narrative of Persona 5 Tactica takes place in four parts, namely Kingdom 1, Kingdom 2, Kingdom 3, and Path of God. Each of the areas has its own set of missions and sidequests you will need to go through before you finally reach Salmael, the final boss.
Below is a complete list of all the main missions in Persona 5 Tactica.
A complete list of all main missions in Persona 5 Tactica
Here are all the story missions you will need to complete in Persona 5 Tactica:
Kingdom 1 main missions in Persona 5 Tactica
Mission 1: Phantom Thieves Strike Again
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 2: Unknown Assailants
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 3: A Brainwashed Skull
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies except Skull
Mission 4: The Mysterious Girl
- Victory Conditions: Reach the Target with entire party
Mission 5: Rampart Infiltration
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 6: Attack from on High
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 7: In the Prison
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 8: Signal the Counterattack
- Victory Conditions: Defeat Panther
Mission 9: Armory Raid
- Victory Conditions: Have Toshiro reach the target
Mission 10: Deep in the Armory
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 11: Beauty and Brawn
- Victory Conditions: Destroy Marie’s Flag
Mission 12: To the Castle
- Defeat all enemies
Mission 13: Cake, Marie, Fiance
- Victory Conditions: Destroy Marie’s Flag
Mission 14: A Bitter Retreat
- Victory Conditions: Reach the Target with the entire party
Mission 15: Rescuing Rebel Corps
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies within 10 turns
Mission 16: Her Crusade
- Victory Conditions: Reach the Target
Mission 17: Detention Facility
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies within 7 turns
Mission 18: A Perfect Plan
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 19: Assault on Marie’s Castle
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 20: Reception Hall Rumble
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 21: Break through the Barricade
- Victory Conditions: Reach the target with entire party
Mission 22: Defeat Marie
- Victory Conditions: Defeat Marie
Kingdom 2 main missions in Persona 5 Tactica
Mission 23: A Wanted Criminal
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 24: Might Doesn’t Make Right
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 25: Double Pincer Attack: March II
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 26: Wipe out the Aizen Squad
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 27: Garrison Liberation Mission 1
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies within 7 turns
Mission 28: Garrison Liberation Mission 2
- Victory Conditions: Have Erina reach the target
Mission 29: Battle of Yoshiki’s Castle
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 30: Seeking a Safe Route
- Victory Conditions: Last for 5 turns
Mission 31: Amusement park of Trauma
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 32: No Love in the Labor
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 33: Defeat Yoshiki
- Take down Yoshiki
Kingdom 3 main missions in Persona 5 Tactica
Mission 34: The Hell Beyond
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 35: Key to the Past- Courtyard
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 36: Key to the Past- Cafeteria
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 37: Key to the Past- Faculty Room
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 38: Key to the Past- Rooftop
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 39: The Mechanical Nakabachi
- Victory Conditions: Defeat Nakabachi
Mission 40: The Transformed Rebel Club
- Victory Conditions: Last for 6 turns
Mission 41: Defeat Shadow Toshiro
- Beat Shadow Toshiro
Mission 42: Beat Erina Natsuhara
- Defeat Erina Natsuhara
Path of God main missions in Persona 5 Tactica
Mission 43: Path of God- A
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 44: Path of God- S
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 45: Defeat Marie
- Defeat Marie
Mission 46: Path of God- Y
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 47: Path of God- L
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 48: Defeat Yoshiki
- Defeat Yoshiki
Mission 49: Path of God- U
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 50: Path of God- M
- Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies
Mission 51: Defeat Eri Natsuhara
- Defeat Eri Natsuhara
Mission 52: Defeat Salmael
- Defeat Salmael
Persona 5 Tactica takes about 20-25 hours to complet. However, playtime can differ based on difficulty, and also if you are looking to get the Platinum trophy.