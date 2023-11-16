Persona 5 Tactica: Complete list of all main missions

Persona 5 Tactica isn’t entirely a big game, but there are over 50 missions that you will be able to complete in the title as you make your way through the narrative. While completing them isn’t exactly too difficult, getting a 3-star in them will require you to make the most of the various mechanics.

Many in the community are curious about the missions that they will get to complete in the title. The narrative of Persona 5 Tactica takes place in four parts, namely Kingdom 1, Kingdom 2, Kingdom 3, and Path of God. Each of the areas has its own set of missions and sidequests you will need to go through before you finally reach Salmael, the final boss.

Below is a complete list of all the main missions in Persona 5 Tactica.

Kingdom 1 main missions in Persona 5 Tactica

Kingdom 1 (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission 1: Phantom Thieves Strike Again

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 2: Unknown Assailants

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 3: A Brainwashed Skull

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies except Skull

Mission 4: The Mysterious Girl

Victory Conditions: Reach the Target with entire party

Mission 5: Rampart Infiltration

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 6: Attack from on High

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 7: In the Prison

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 8: Signal the Counterattack

Victory Conditions: Defeat Panther

Mission 9: Armory Raid

Victory Conditions: Have Toshiro reach the target

Mission 10: Deep in the Armory

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 11: Beauty and Brawn

Victory Conditions: Destroy Marie’s Flag

Mission 12: To the Castle

Defeat all enemies

Mission 13: Cake, Marie, Fiance

Victory Conditions: Destroy Marie’s Flag

Mission 14: A Bitter Retreat

Victory Conditions: Reach the Target with the entire party

Mission 15: Rescuing Rebel Corps

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies within 10 turns

Mission 16: Her Crusade

Victory Conditions: Reach the Target

Mission 17: Detention Facility

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies within 7 turns

Mission 18: A Perfect Plan

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 19: Assault on Marie’s Castle

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 20: Reception Hall Rumble

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 21: Break through the Barricade

Victory Conditions: Reach the target with entire party

Mission 22: Defeat Marie

Victory Conditions: Defeat Marie

Kingdom 2 main missions in Persona 5 Tactica

Kingdom 2 (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Mission 23: A Wanted Criminal

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 24: Might Doesn’t Make Right

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 25: Double Pincer Attack: March II

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 26: Wipe out the Aizen Squad

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 27: Garrison Liberation Mission 1

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies within 7 turns

Mission 28: Garrison Liberation Mission 2

Victory Conditions: Have Erina reach the target

Mission 29: Battle of Yoshiki’s Castle

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 30: Seeking a Safe Route

Victory Conditions: Last for 5 turns

Mission 31: Amusement park of Trauma

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 32: No Love in the Labor

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 33: Defeat Yoshiki

Take down Yoshiki

Kingdom 3 main missions in Persona 5 Tactica

Kingdom 3 (Image via Atlus)

Mission 34: The Hell Beyond

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 35: Key to the Past- Courtyard

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 36: Key to the Past- Cafeteria

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 37: Key to the Past- Faculty Room

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 38: Key to the Past- Rooftop

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 39: The Mechanical Nakabachi

Victory Conditions: Defeat Nakabachi

Mission 40: The Transformed Rebel Club

Victory Conditions: Last for 6 turns

Mission 41: Defeat Shadow Toshiro

Beat Shadow Toshiro

Mission 42: Beat Erina Natsuhara

Defeat Erina Natsuhara

Path of God main missions in Persona 5 Tactica

Path of God (image via Atlus)

Mission 43: Path of God- A

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 44: Path of God- S

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 45: Defeat Marie

Defeat Marie

Mission 46: Path of God- Y

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 47: Path of God- L

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 48: Defeat Yoshiki

Defeat Yoshiki

Mission 49: Path of God- U

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 50: Path of God- M

Victory Conditions: Defeat all enemies

Mission 51: Defeat Eri Natsuhara

Defeat Eri Natsuhara

Mission 52: Defeat Salmael

Defeat Salmael

Persona 5 Tactica takes about 20-25 hours to complet. However, playtime can differ based on difficulty, and also if you are looking to get the Platinum trophy.