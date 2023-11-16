Persona 5 Tactica: Every Ultimate (Strongest) skill and how to unlock them

Excluding Futaba, each of your units in Persona 5 Tactica will have Ultimate or Strongest spells in their skill tree, which will be locked behind progression. Even if you have amassed a good deal of Growth Points (GP) to be able to unlock all the skills for your units, you will not be able to acquire the strongest moves for any of your units before you progress further in the narrative.

The Ultimate skills are some of the most powerful spells in the game, which deal severe damage in a large area for all units. They take additional SP to cast but will nevertheless help you out of the toughest situations in the game.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will, therefore, go over all the strongest skills for every unit, along with how you will be able to unlock them.

How to unlock the Strongest skill for every unit in Persona 5 Tactica

Lavenza Trials will unlock the strongest skills for every unit (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

To be able to unlock the Ultimate skills for all of your units in Persona 5 Tactica, you will first need to progress through the narrative and complete Kingdom 3. The narrative for Kingdom 3 will end once you beat Shadow Toshiro and Eri Natsuhara. After the fight, you will meet Salmael, who will kick off the final section of the game in Path of God.

Once the concluding events begin, Lavenza will give you three Trials, completing which will unlock the ultimate skills for all of your units.

Here are all the Lavenza Trials in Persona 5 Tactica:

Quest 13: Lavenza’s First Trial

Mission Description:

The first trial from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.

Win Conditions:

Reach the Objective in 1 turn

Locked Units:

Joker

Morgana

Makoto

Quest rewards:

Unlocks the strongest skills for:

Joker

Morgana

Makoto

Quest 14: Lavenza’s Second Trial

Mission Description:

The second trial from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.

Win Conditions:

Carry Gear to the objective

Locked Units:

Ryuji

Ann

Yusuke

Quest rewards:

Unlocks the strongest skills for:

Ryuji

Ann

Yusuke

Completing the Trials will unlock the strongest skill for every unit (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Quest 15: Lavenza’s Third Trial

Mission Description:

The third trial from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.

Win Conditions:

Defeat all enemies

Locked Units:

Haru

Erina

Toshiro

Quest rewards:

Unlocks the strongest skills for:

Haru

Erina

Toshiro

That said, just completing the Trials will not let you get your hands on the Ulitmate skills right away. While the skills will be unlocked, you will need to use GP to acquire and equip them.

All Ultimate (Strongest) skills in Persona 5 Tactica

Here are all the ultimate skills in the game:

1) Scythes of Eternal Darkness (Joker)

GP cost: 40

SP cost: 78

Damage: 150

Effect: Deals severe damage in a large area. Inflicts Despair

2) Wheel of Life (Morgana)

GP cost: 35

SP cost: 72

Damage: 125

Effect: Deals severe damage in a medium area. Sweeps away targets

3) Hellfire (Ann)

GP cost: 35

SP cost: 84

Damage: 175

Effect: Deals severe damage in a large area. Inflicts Burn

4) Almighty Judgement (Ryuji)

GP cost: 40

SP cost: 78

Damage: 193

Effect: Deals severe damage in a large area. Inflicts Shock

5) Psycho Impact (Haru)

GP cost: 35

SP cost: 78

Damage: 125

Effect: Deals severe damage in a medium area. Hypnotizes targets

Joker's strongest skill is Scythes of Eternal Darkness (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

6) Crystal Bloom (Yusuke)

GP cost: 40

SP cost: 84

Damage: 150

Effect: Deals severe damage in a large area. Inflicts Freeze

7) Atomic Hollow (Makoto)

GP cost: 35

SP cost: 84

Damage: 125

Effect: Deals severe damage in a huge area. Creates a Vortex

8) Covenant of the Spear (Erina)

GP cost: 40

SP cost: 78

Damage: 125

Effect: Deals severe damage in a medium area. Inflicts Fear

The strongest skills for each of the units will make most late-game encounters significantly easier.