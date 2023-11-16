Persona 5 Tactica: Every Ultimate (Strongest) skill and how to unlock them

Excluding Futaba, each of your units in Persona 5 Tactica will have Ultimate or Strongest spells in their skill tree, which will be locked behind progression. Even if you have amassed a good deal of Growth Points (GP) to be able to unlock all the skills for your units, you will not be able to acquire the strongest moves for any of your units before you progress further in the narrative.
The Ultimate skills are some of the most powerful spells in the game, which deal severe damage in a large area for all units. They take additional SP to cast but will nevertheless help you out of the toughest situations in the game.
Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will, therefore, go over all the strongest skills for every unit, along with how you will be able to unlock them.
How to unlock the Strongest skill for every unit in Persona 5 Tactica
To be able to unlock the Ultimate skills for all of your units in Persona 5 Tactica, you will first need to progress through the narrative and complete Kingdom 3. The narrative for Kingdom 3 will end once you beat Shadow Toshiro and Eri Natsuhara. After the fight, you will meet Salmael, who will kick off the final section of the game in Path of God.
Once the concluding events begin, Lavenza will give you three Trials, completing which will unlock the ultimate skills for all of your units.
Here are all the Lavenza Trials in Persona 5 Tactica:
Quest 13: Lavenza’s First Trial
Mission Description:
- The first trial from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.
Win Conditions:
- Reach the Objective in 1 turn
Locked Units:
- Joker
- Morgana
- Makoto
Quest rewards:
Unlocks the strongest skills for:
- Joker
- Morgana
- Makoto
Quest 14: Lavenza’s Second Trial
Mission Description:
- The second trial from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.
Win Conditions:
- Carry Gear to the objective
Locked Units:
- Ryuji
- Ann
- Yusuke
Quest rewards:
Unlocks the strongest skills for:
- Ryuji
- Ann
- Yusuke
Quest 15: Lavenza’s Third Trial
Mission Description:
- The third trial from Lavenza. Those who overcome this challenge will see their power grow.
Win Conditions:
- Defeat all enemies
Locked Units:
- Haru
- Erina
- Toshiro
Quest rewards:
Unlocks the strongest skills for:
- Haru
- Erina
- Toshiro
That said, just completing the Trials will not let you get your hands on the Ulitmate skills right away. While the skills will be unlocked, you will need to use GP to acquire and equip them.
All Ultimate (Strongest) skills in Persona 5 Tactica
Here are all the ultimate skills in the game:
1) Scythes of Eternal Darkness (Joker)
- GP cost: 40
- SP cost: 78
- Damage: 150
- Effect: Deals severe damage in a large area. Inflicts Despair
2) Wheel of Life (Morgana)
- GP cost: 35
- SP cost: 72
- Damage: 125
- Effect: Deals severe damage in a medium area. Sweeps away targets
3) Hellfire (Ann)
- GP cost: 35
- SP cost: 84
- Damage: 175
- Effect: Deals severe damage in a large area. Inflicts Burn
4) Almighty Judgement (Ryuji)
- GP cost: 40
- SP cost: 78
- Damage: 193
- Effect: Deals severe damage in a large area. Inflicts Shock
5) Psycho Impact (Haru)
- GP cost: 35
- SP cost: 78
- Damage: 125
- Effect: Deals severe damage in a medium area. Hypnotizes targets
6) Crystal Bloom (Yusuke)
- GP cost: 40
- SP cost: 84
- Damage: 150
- Effect: Deals severe damage in a large area. Inflicts Freeze
7) Atomic Hollow (Makoto)
- GP cost: 35
- SP cost: 84
- Damage: 125
- Effect: Deals severe damage in a huge area. Creates a Vortex
8) Covenant of the Spear (Erina)
- GP cost: 40
- SP cost: 78
- Damage: 125
- Effect: Deals severe damage in a medium area. Inflicts Fear
The strongest skills for each of the units will make most late-game encounters significantly easier.