Persona 5 Tactica Fusion guide: Weapons Forging, Special Fusion, and more explained

Fusion in Persona 5 Tactica works a tad bit differently than it does in Persona 5. While you will have access to Lavenza and the Velvet Room, the Personas you fuse are used more for their support skills and to raise the stats for the rest of your units.

Personas in P5T only have access to a maximum of two skills. However, some of their best uses lie in forging weapons, along with access to certain skills and spells that are otherwise not available to them.

Compared to the mainline titles, Fusion in the spin-off is rather simple, and the compendium is also not as extensive.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will therefore go over everything you need to know about the Velvet Room and Fusion in the game.

Persona 5 Tactica complete Fusion Guide

New Fusion system (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

The Velvet Room will not be available to you as soon as the narrative starts in Persona 5 Tactica. You will have to play the game for some time and reach the point where you have to rescue Ann and Futaba for it to get unlocked.

As the story takes place in an alien metaverse present in Toshiro’s heart, or rather cognition, Lavenza will have to construct a Fusion device from scratch. You will therefore gain access to Fusion and different Personas only after you have rescued Ann and Futaba from Marie’s mind control.

Here are some of the things that you will be able to do in the new Velvet Room:

1) Normal Fusion

Normal Fusion (Imag via Persona 5 Tactica)

Normal Fusion is the first feature that you will unlock in the Velvet Room. Here you will be able to fuse any two Personas to create a third one. You can choose only one skill from the two Personas that you are fusing to transfer over.

2) Special Fusion

Special Fusion (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Special Fusion unlocks when you reach Kingdom 2, and here you will gain access to Personas who have very powerful Unique Abilities. However, to get these Personas, you will need to fuse three or more other to get them. The difficulty in acquiring them lies in their recipes so make sure you are fusing all unregistered Personas as you go along.

3) Forge new Weapons

Forging weapons in Persona 5 Tactica (Image via Atlus)

Much later into the narrative, you will get the option to forge weapons by fusing two Personas. These ranged weapons are significantly more powerful than the ones that you will purchase at the shop in the Prep menu.

Along with having a higher damage stat, these weapons will also cause status effects like Sweep, Burn, Freeze, and more.

4) Disassemble weapons

Disassemble weapons to get money (Image via Atlus)

The Velvet Room will also allow you to disassemble your ranged weapons in Persona 5 Tactica. It’s one of the best ways to make some money back in the game, and irrespective of purchased weapons or a forged one, you can disassemble them and receive some money.

How to get more Personas in Persona 5 Tactica?

Cogs are Persona drops (Image via Atlus)

While Fusion is the best way to get the Persona that you want, the game offers an alternate way of acquiring more. As you complete main missions and side quests, you will be able to gain Personas that are awarded at random for completing the mission.

If you already have that Persona with you, instead of getting the Persona itself, the existing one will get some EXP points. Fortunately, you can increase the chances of a rare one dropping by having a unit in your party that has a person with Keen Eye (like Neko Shogun).

Personas that you get or fuse automatically get registered to the compendium, so if you wish to summon them again you will need to invest some money.