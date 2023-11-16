Persona 5 Tactica: How to easily beat Salmael

Salmael is the final boss that you face off against in Persona 5 Tactica. The entity is the one who created the world inside Toshiro where the narrative of the game takes place, and only after beating it will you be able to escape the metaverse of Toshiro’s cognition. Salmael can be a rather challenging encounter, depending on your stats, equipped Personas, and how you are going about the encounter.

There are two phases to the fight. With the amount of HP the boss has, the encounter is one of the longest in P5T.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over how you will be able to have an easier time beating Salmael to escape the metaverse.

How to beat Salmael in Persona 5 Tactica

Here is how you will be able to beat Salmael Persona 5 Tactica:

Phase 1:

Salmael boss fight Phase 1 (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

When Phase 1 begins, two of your units will spawn to the right of the area and two on the left. Both pairs will be two platforms away from Salmael. The initial goal will be to take out all the minions that have spawned and reach striking distance from the boss.

You will be able to use your ranged attacks and skills to chip at Salmael’s health. Make sure you end a turn by having your units behind cover. This is because Salmael will be able to use Mercy from Heaven and Final Judgement to get critical hits off of your units, dealing massive damage to them.

Cogs of Fate (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

However, things will get a bit more complicated once the boss starts using Cogs of Fate. During this, the platforms will rotate a certain number of times, which will be predetermined in the action prompt. It can either move backward or forward, taking you away from striking distance.

So plan your moves accordingly, and don’t stay on the platform that will get disintegrated by the green fog. The units on those platforms will respawn on the opposite side but will take a good deal of damage.

Deplete Salmael's HP (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Keep maneuvering around the platforms and chip away at Salmael’s HP to completely deplete it and start Phase 2.

Phase 2

Salmael Phase 2 (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Phase 2 is a bit trickier than Phase 1 because, along with the rotating platforms and continuously spawning enemies, you will be required to watch for Salmael’s new move, Holy Numbers of Salvation.

During certain turns, he will highlight one or multiple platforms and place a number on it, ranging from 1 to 4. When this happens, you will need to have the specified number of units stand on the platform when your turn ends.

Holy Numbers of Salvation (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

So, if a platform has 2 on it, you will need to have two units on it when the round ends. Failing to do so will make Salmael proc Divine Judgement. This will cause lightning damage on all of your units, hitting them for a good chunk of HP while making them unable to move during your turn.

So try having your units spread out as much as possible in Phase 2 and keep an eye on Cogs of Fate. If the platforms move while the Holy Numbers of Salvation are active, you will need to stand on the platform where the blue marker will ultimately end up.

Divine Judgement will deal significant damage (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

So if Cogs of Fate dictates that the platforms will move two turns forward and there is already a Holy Number of Salvation with 2 on it, you will need to make two units stand on the platform that is on the second platform to the left of the number before your turn ends.

Additionally, once you have done enough damage to his health pool, Salmael will spawn a Spire of Judgement in the middle of the arena. Try taking it out as soon as possible with a Triple-threat.

Take out Spire of Judgement as soon as possible (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Use the enemies that spawn and spread out your units in a way that you get them inside the range of the All-out Attack. If you leave the Spire alone, Salmaels will proc another Divine Judgment and deal massive damage to each of your units. Destroying the Spire will help Futaba use Salamel’s attacks against it, making the encounter much easier to handle.

So keep moving around the platforms and keep the numbers in mind as you deplete Salmael’s HP and kick off an incredibly cool and amazing cutscene where Erina and Joker deal the entity the final blow.