Persona 5 Tactica: How to easily beat Shadow Toshiro and Eri Natsuhara

As you approach the end of Persona 5 Tactica’s Kingdom 3, you will eventually face off against its ruler, Shadow Toshiro, followed up by a distorted cognitive version of Eri Natsuhara. The encounters can be a bit challenging if you are not properly prepared or have a firm grasp of some of the core mechanics in the title.

The encounter with Shadow Toshiro kicks off as soon as Eri awakens as Toshiro’s Persona. The new Persona is called Ernesto, and after this sequence, Toshir is permanently added as a fixed unit in every main mission encounter.

Even if you have Eri in the party, Toshiro will still be a permanent unit. When you use his Persona, Eri will temporarily turn into Ernesto and then go back to being her after Toshiro’s turn ends.

While Toshiro will not be one of the links to a Triple-threat, he will, however, be able to activate it. Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will therefore go over how you can use Toshiro to easily take out Shadow Toshiro and Erina Natsuhara.

How to beat Shadow Toshiro in Persona 5 Tactica

Shadow Toshiro will use Barrier of Rejection (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

When the encounter begins, Shadow Toshiro will immediately use Barrier of Rejection; this will make him immune to all attacks from the Phantom Thieves. To break the barrier, you will need to use Toshiro’s skills, and only then will you be able to get to deal some damage to his Shadow.

Along with the boss, there will be other enemy units around him. You can use these to get One More and then keep expanding Triple Threat's area to get more enemies under it.

Use Triple-threat to deal massive damage (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Triple Threat is one of the best ways to deal a good amount of damage to the Shadow. When Toshiro breaks the shield around the Shadow, he will get a One More as well, and by continually exploiting this method, you will be able to get multiple All Out Attacks and take out Shadow Toshiro in 2-3 turns.

However, do keep in mind that he will respawn new enemies every time you take the others out. So try and use them to your advantage for doing more Triple Threat attacks.

Use Toshiro to break Barrier of Rejection (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Additionally, look out for attacks like Stalking Shadow and Dream-Eating Bandages, as these can do a lot of damage to your units if you are not ending a round from the cover.

Try to not give Shadow Toshiro chances to get critical hits on you; this will prevent him from extending his turn.

How to beat Eri Natsuhara in Persona 5 Tactica

Destroy the orbs when Eri uses Cradle of Destruction (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Once you have beaten Toshiro, a large but distorted cognitive version of Eri Natsura will appear. Unlike Shadow Toshiro, she comes with a tremendous amount of HP.

When the encounter begins, take shelter behind the AC vents so that you do not take damage from her Malevolent Bullets. During your turn, keep hitting her with your ranged attacks and spells to continue chipping away her health.

Once you do enough damage, she will do an attack called Cradle of Disaster, which will summon some orbs on the field. Do not ignore them and take them out in just one turn.

Growing Despair will cover the entire area (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

There will be a lot of vulnerable enemies spawning with the orbs, so exploit their weakness and take out all the musketeers as well as the orbs in one turn.

Eri will also chain some of your units from time to time to line them up for her hand slam attack. Your free units can attack the chain and break them, allowing the ones trapped to move out of the AoE, and continue chipping away Eri’s HP.

After a particular HP threshold, Eri will use Growing Despair, which will spawn two robs and show an attack range that covers the entire arena.

Use your strongest attacks when Eri is downed (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Much like with the previous orbs, destroy this too in one turn, and this will cause Eri to get knocked down. Once she is down, keep throwing out your strongest attacks till you eventually deplete her health bar.

A cutscene will be triggered after you beat her, introducing Salmael to the story.