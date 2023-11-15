Persona 5 Tactica: The best skills to unlock early for every Phantom Thief

Every Phantom Thief has a fair number of skills that you will be able to unlock as you make your way through Persona 5 Tactica. However, with the limited amount of GP that you get, it’s quite tricky which of the skills you should be unlocking first for every unit so as to have a better time progressing through the missions.

There are some common skills that all units have in P5T, like the ones under Rebellious Resolve, while the rest are specific to the units themselves.

Today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will, therefore, go over some of the skills you should be unlocking early for every Phantom Thief in the game.

Best skills to unlock early for each Phantom Thief in Persona 5 Tactica

Joker's Skills (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Here are some of the best skills you should look to unlock in the initial stages of Persona 5 Tactica:

Best Common Skills in Persona 5 Tactica

The Common skills are the ones you will find in the tree of all units in the game. Here are the ones you should get:

1) Break and Recover

This skill will let you recover some HP for all allies after doing an All-Out Attack. Make sure that it’s unlocked for all units.

2) Soul Repose

Soul Repose will let units recover some SP when ending a round after using a cover. This helps quite a bit in letting you span more spells in every mission.

3) Follow-up+

This lets a unit do two follow-up attacks in a turn. This is incredibly important for completing some of the sidequests that will request you to complete the objective in just one turn

Best Unit-Specific Skills in Persona 5 Tactica

Here are the best skills to have early for every Phantom Thief in Persona 5 Tactica:

1) Joker

Eigaon

Deals heavy damage in a small area and inflicts Despair. It’s the perfect skill in allowing Joker to round out missions faster

Rakukaja

Increases the defence of a target ally, allowing them to survive longer.

2) Morgana

Magaru

Garu skills are incredibly important in pushing enemies out of covers. Magaru will allow Morgana to push back multiple enemies out at the same time and open them up for a One More.

Diorama:

Greatly recovers HP of target ally. Will come in handy when you are looking to 3-star missions.

3) Ann

Matarukaja

Raises the attack of all allies. Very useful in most encounters.

Soul Synergy+

Raises the max SP of all allies when she is included as a member of the party.

Ryuji skills (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

4) Ryuji

Auto-Mataru

Gains an Automatic Matarukaja during the star of battle, granting him additional attack damage.

Mazio

Allows the Zio skill to deal light damage in a small area while inflicting shock. Its perfect for opening up enemies so as to exploit their weakness and get One More.

5) Haru

Diamitra

Will greatly recover the HP of an ally and cure all ailments. It’s one of the best support skills to get early on in Persona 5 Tactica

Beat Synergy+

Moderately raises the Attack of all allies when she is included as a member of the party.

6) Yusuka

Bufudyne

Deals heavy damage to a unit in a small area while inflicting freeze. Great for taking out enemies from afar and opening them up to a weakness exploit.

Freeze Boost

This will slightly increase the damage done by Bufu skills.

7) Makoto

Mafreila

Does medium damage in a large area and creates a vortex. It’s one of the best utility skills in dragging enemies out of covers.

Mediarama

Greatly recovers the HP of all allies. One of the best healing spells in the game.

8) Futaba

Active Boost

Increases the amount of SP restored from Active Support. It also raises Voltage. With how often some units run out of SP after using a few spells, this support skill comes in incredibly handy.

9) Erina

Ambush

Shoots any target that enters ambush area and stops the action of any non-unique enemies. Activates one time. It is one of the best defensive skills in the game and can even leave shot enemies vulnerable.

Ultimate Partisan

Partisan now deals heavy damage to target. Inflicts forget. It’s one of the most powerful skills in Erina’s arsenal.

Erina's skills (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

While these are the best skills to go for early, the abilities that you unlock will boil down to your playstyle and the role that you are providing each unit. As you can refund the invested GP any time, feel free to experiment as much as you want in Persona 5 Tactica.