PES 2019: Release Date and Everything You Need to Know

Feature 171 // 16 Aug 2018, 13:02 IST

FIFA 19 usually makes all the headlines when it comes to football simulation games. Still, Pro Evolution Soccer has managed to carve out a niche in the market with its fluid gameplay design. The game makes incremental changes to its gameplay that brings it much closer to the perfect football game and in this article, we shall dive in deeper and look closer at what all PES 2019 has to offer.

Konami announced the release of this year's iteration a while back, and the game is set to hit the stores on 30 August 2018. The game is only available on the next-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) and PC. Unlike FIFA it is not available on PS3 and Xbox 360 with reduced features.

The biggest thing missing from Pro Evolution Soccer this year is the inclusion of the Champions League. The iconic league, which is traditionally associated with PES will no longer be available as Konami did not renew the license with UEFA and will instead make an appearance in EA Sports' FIFA 19.

The ever-popular Master League mode gets a revamp and features International Champions Cup along with an improved negotiation system and the introduction of a news feed system, which will add more dynamic to the game. Additionally, the player development and traits are redesigned so that the user has much tighter control over his team.

Regarding the gameplay, PES 2019 features 11 additional skills and new fluid animations for shooting and dribbling mechanics for a smooth football experience. In addition, Konami has introduced the visible fatigue system, which is a reworked stamina system that changes the way a player reacts when he runs out of stamina.

Huge improvements have also been made to the mechanics concerning ball movement, which is now dependent on a variety of factors including the posture of the player while taking the kick. The full body touch feature introduced last year has been improved, which takes into account the player surroundings for a more contextual tapping of the ball.

Pro Evolution Soccer was always a step behind FIFA when it comes to official licenses; however, that is rapidly changing and this year's edition will bring in 7 additional licensed leagues along with ones already present. Moreover, FC Schalke 04 is added to the list of official teams in PES 2019 along with a host of new stadiums.

Konami is known to bring in a lively stadium experience in the PES series and this year's game is no different. With new technology, there have been massive improvements to the player graphics, weather and the overall stadium experience.

The myClub mode gets a much-required revamp and also features the introduction of several Legends including David Beckham, Oliver Khan and Diego Maradona.

With all the changes to the game, PES 2019 promises to deliver authentic football experience even with the absence of quite a lot of official licenses.

PES 2019 Demo was released on 8 August 2018 and is available on Steam.

