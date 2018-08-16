PES 2019: What's in store

Property of Pro Evolution Soccer / Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami unveiled this year's iteration of the Pro Evolution Soccer series earlier this year, and the game is slated to be released on 30 August 2018, almost a month before EA Sports' FIFA 19. The company promises that this year's PES game would be radically different from the previous releases, and would engage players like never before. Let us dive in deeper and look closer at what's in store in PES 2019.

The absence of Champions League and other UEFA competitions is the most drastic change seen in this year's game. The tournament which has almost become synonymous with the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise will not make its way into the 2019 version of the game and will instead be seen in FIFA 19. However, the company assured the users that the addition of other gameplay features would make up for this loss.

Konami's PES series always had top-notch visuals, and the PES 2019 looks no different. The introduction of a new weather system, bettered crowd animations and improved stadium details ensure that one would experience an authentic football experience while playing a game.

Regarding the gameplay, PES 2019 includes a host of changes that are all set to improve the player movement for a much more fluid football experience. New dribbling animations coupled with improved shooting mechanics are all dependent on the player's attributes and their positioning in the game. Furthermore, an improvement in ball motion will also be seen as the new mechanic factors the player position and posture while tapping the ball. The company behind the PES franchise claims that the introduction of the visible fatigue system would change the player dynamics based on the available stamina. If this revolutionary feature works exactly as planned, expect a whole lot more excitement during the closing stages of a match.

The reworked myClub mode now includes FEATURED PLAYERS, who will be given a temporary stat boost depending on their performance in real life on a particular weekend. Additionally, this year's iteration will feature some of the footballing greats such as David Beckham, Oliver Khan and Diego Maradona amongst others in the form of Legends. The company also promised a further influx of Legends as the year progresses.

Can you ever doubt Maradona in a 1v1? 😎 #PES2019 pic.twitter.com/gZ52ja8sgI — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) August 16, 2018

The Master League mode gets a revamp to include redesigned transfer negotiations, which the company claims would bring in a more realistic feel to the game. Additionally, the introduction of the International Champions Cup ushers in excitement even during the pre-season.

Avoid this year's PES game if licensed players, clubs and leagues are a big deal when buying a football simulation game. The FIFA franchise has established itself as the dominant player in this segment and holds rights to a host of features, which bring you one step closer to the actual game. Nevertheless, PES has made tremendous strides in this area by adding seven official leagues along with the ones already present in the previous iterations. Additionally, this year's game would feature fully licensed FC Schalke 04 team in the German League along with FC Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool amongst others.

With the influx of the new features, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 has the ability to challenge conventional notions of the well-established FIFA franchise by offering the gamers a refreshing and dynamic gaming experience.

Video: PES 2019 E3 Trailer