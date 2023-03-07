PES eFootball Mobile 2023: A guide to change formation and tactics in the game

Konami is now taking a fresh approach with PES eFootball Mobile 2023 as they try to improve the tactical side of the gameplay. After PES departed and eFootball took over the internationally popular mobile football game, managerial tactics and some new progression and training systems were introduced to the game.

Previously, if a player wanted to change formation or tactic, they had to sign a manager who preferred that formation and tactic. The player would then have to build a team suited to the manager and his tactics and save it under the game plan list.

The new update in PES eFootball Mobile 2023 Konami has not only reduced the hassle but also added options for players to change their formation and even the team playstyle.

With these new additions to the game, players carry a surprise element while facing their opponents in online matches. By building their squad properly with a couple of versatile players, they can easily change formation and playstyle mid-game to surprise an unsuspecting opponent.

Changing formation and tactics in PES eFootball Mobile 2023 is quite simple

Changing tactics and formation while playing a match in PES eFootball Mobile 2023

When playing a match online or offline, click the pause icon that appears on the top right corner of your screen and go to the game plan. From there, tap on the manager icon, where you will find options to change the team's formation and playstyle.

Changing tactics from the game plan option on the homepage in PES eFootball Mobile 2023

Tap on the game plan icon, and from there, the process of changing the game plan and formation is the same.

About different formations

PES eFootball Mobile 2023 has introduced 15 different formations and five team play styles.

Some of the most renowned football tactics can be found in the game, such as the possession game, the quick counter, the out wide, the long ball counter-tactics, and the long ball play style.

Konami has also introduced some of the most sought-after formations of real-life football as well.

Four-man defense:

eFootball 2023 has some amazing options for four-man defense formations. From the traditional 4-4-2 to experimental formations like 4-1-2-3 that sacrifice depth in midfield to provide more attack options.

Three-man defense

While four-man defense formations are more stable, if you have highly energetic full-backs out wide you can use as extra midfielders, you can always choose the three-man defense formation with options like 3-4-3, 3-2-3-2, and 3-1-4-2.

Five-man defense

The game has also brought more defensive formations with five-man defense formations. It's worth noting that with these formations, you will have fewer players up front, and limited build-up options. However, with a narrow build-up, the five-man defense can give you stability, especially in division games where you must protect your narrow lead to get promoted to the next division.

There is a wide variety of tactics and formations in PES eFootball 2023. If chosen correctly, a combination of the right formation and team play style can prove deadly against your opponents.

Poll : 0 votes