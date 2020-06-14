Pets in Free Fire: From flying Falco to Detective Panda

Free Fire has a unique collection of pets in the game.

Most of the pets have unique in-game characteristics that help players.

Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale mobile games. The game features pets. There are various pets that players can obtain in Free Fire. These pets follow the user and provide a uniquely creative approach to the game.

These pets are not only used for entertainment but are also helpful to players in fights. Each pet has its own distinct ability that aid players by providing different resources in the game. Each pet has its own actions and skins. All the pets in the Free Fire game can be purchased from the in-game shop using in-game diamonds.

In total, there are ten pets present in the Free Fire game. There are different pets in the game ranging from Falco, a flying falcon to detective panda. Here is a list of all the pets present in Free Fire.

Pets in Free Fire:

#1: Falco

Falco (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

Falco is the first flying pet that has been introduced in the Free Fire game. Skyline Spree is the ability of this pet.

It increases the gliding speed upon skydive by 15%. It also increases the diving speed by 25% after the parachute is opened (it applies to the entire team). The next level of Falco's skills enhance its aforementioned abilities.

#2: Ottero

Ottero Falco (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

Ottero is a pet based on an otter. Double Blubber skill recovers some amount of EP when a player is using the treatment gun or medkit.

The receiver recovers the amount of EP, which is equivalent to 35% of the HP recovered. At pet level 5, HP recovery increases to 50%

#3: Poring

Poring (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

Poring is another pet that is available in the Free Fire game.

The skill of this pet increases one durability of health and armour every three seconds. This ability sees an improvement in Level 5 of the pet, and its durability increases every two seconds.

#4: Robo

Robo (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

Robo is a robot-based pet that players can buy in Free Fire. This pet possesses a skill called 'Wall Enforcement'.

This skill adds a shield to the gloo wall, thereby adding 60 additional HP. It increases to 80 when the pet reaches Level 5.

#5: Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

Spirit Fox is a pet that players can get in Free Fire for 699 diamonds.

This pet restores an extra 4 HP when using the health pack, an ability that gets enhanced when the pet reaches Level 5.

#6: Shiba

Shiba (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

Shiba is a pet based on a dog. Shiba has a skill called 'Mushroom Sense'.

It marks one surrounding mushroom every 180 seconds. This marking lasts for every 30 seconds. After the pet reaches Level 5, it does the same every 150 seconds.

#7: Kitty

Kitty (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

The next pet on the list is Kitty. Unfortunately, Kitty doesn’t have any particular in-game skill like the other pets.

#8: Mechanical Pup

Mechanical Pup (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

This is one of the unique pets present in the Free Fire game. Similar to Kitty, Mechanical Pup doesn’t have any special abilities that it can boast of.

#9: Night Panther

Night Panther (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

You can purchase the Night Panther in Free Fire for 699 diamonds. Its skill involves increasing the inventory space by 15. At Level 5, the inventory space increases by 30.

#10: Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

The Detective Panda is one of the cutest pets available in the Free Fire game.

Its unique skill Panda’s Blessing restores 4 HP upon killing a foe. This HP restoration increases to 7 when the pet reaches Level 5.