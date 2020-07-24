Pewdiepie posts video about Sushant Singh Rajput, mentions Ekta Kapoor and more

Pewdiepie is one of the most prominent personalities on Youtube, and his popularity reaches across multiple countries, including India. He had his run-in with the giant media conglomerate T-Series, which earned him the ire of a lot of his Indian fans. However, Pewdiepie has since laid that feud to rest.

Pewdiepie recently posted a video titled "Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput", where the popular Youtuber talked about the Indian actor and reacted to a video of him that went viral.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of India's most promising young actors and an extremely well-spoken individual. Pewdiepie reacted to a video of him addressing a college audience, as he talked about his path to success and how he stays centred and happy.

Pewdiepie reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput and even briefly mentions Ekta Kapoor

In the video of Sushant Singh Rajput addressing college students, he talks about his education in engineering and how devoid of happiness it was. Pewdiepie repeatedly mentioned how similar that was to his own journey as an engineering student.

The Youtuber could relate to his struggles as an introvert himself, as they eventually found an outlet as a public personality, though obviously different mediums.

Pewdiepie mentioned how, even though growing up in Sweden would be vastly different from growing up in India, he could still relate to Sushsant's journey.

Pewdiepie seemed to agree with a lot of what Sushant had to say about success, and how it comes from not just recognition, but also excitement. With repeated exclamations of "I love this guy!", the Swedish Youtuber thoroughly enjoyed the video.

While the Youtuber went through Sushsant's wiki and career, he found a mention of Ekta Kapoor, as the actor had previously worked with her during his TV career.

This was followed by the Youtuber quickly dismissing the topic, as he has had a history with the giant Bollywood and Television producer and personality.

Pewdiepie had reacted to Kapoor's TV serials in a since-deleted video, and he did not have kind things to say in the video regarding their content. Kapoor did not take kindly to this, and slagged him off on Twitter.