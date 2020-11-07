Following in Pokimane’s footsteps, PewDiePie recently announced that he will no longer be accepting donations on his Twitch channel.

While Pokimane invoked a $5 limit, PewDiePie has completely barred donations on his channel. Pokimane had recently explained that notable streamers/celebrities like her do not need their viewers to send donations and free gifts, and that the money they spend could be put to better use.

PewDiePie is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, with around 107 million subscribers on the platform. This is in addition to the 1.7 million followers he has on Twitch. Recently, PewDiePie has been seen playing Among Us with a variety of streamers, including personalities like Pokimane. During a live stream, a fan asked PewDiePie exactly how he can send him money, leading to the streamer explaining that he cannot.

Pewdiepie says he won't be accepting donations on stream

In the video that you can see below, PewDiePie can be seen engaging with his fans on stream. One of them asks him how exactly he can donate money to the streamer. In response, PewDiePie told the fan that he cannot, and explained why he ended up making the decision.

Image via Esports Talk, YouTube

“You can’t! Yeah I decided I don’t want to accept more donations. I appreciate just the chatting. It was actually when I did my ‘donating to Twitch streamers’ video that made me realize just how weird it is to donate money to people. Like if someone gave me that money on the street I would be like ‘What the f**k no, I am not gonna take that’. But for some reason when I am streaming it’s like, ‘Yeah pay me, Hell yeah give me the money. $500? Yeah, just give me that s**t. I don’t get it.

As you can see, PewDiePie does not quite understand or like the ‘donation’ system, and says that he would never accept such donations in real life. He went on to explain that while he does not judge other people who send/receive donations, it simply does not make sense to him.

“It just makes no sense. I am not judging other people doing it. I am just saying, form my perspective it doesn’t make sense, so I am not accepting it. I don’t think I need to.”

As already mentioned, PewDiePie is one of the most popular internet personalities in the world, and his success over the past decade means that he probably does not need to receive donations from his viewers.