PGC 2019: Eight teams eliminated as semi-final stages end

18 Nov 2019

PUBG Global Championship 2019.

The semi-finals of the PUBG Global Championship 2019 came to end with eight more teams shown the door home after three days of exciting action. The matches were held between 15th to 17th November in the OGN Super Arena in Los Angeles and of the eight teams eliminated, the teams placed 17th to 20th walked home with $10,000, while the teams placed 21st to 24th finished with $8000.

Format

The 24 teams were divided into three groups of eight teams each. Each day featured six games, with three games on Erangel, one on Sanhok and the last two games on Miramar. The top 16 teams on the leaderboard advanced to the Grand Finals, which will be held in Oakland next week.

Day 1: Group A vs Group B

The first day saw TSM and the other western teams dominate the server as they took six out of the top 10 spots at the end of the day. TSM and Rumblers took the top two spots, despite failing to win a single map, a testament of their consistency and fragging power. OGN Entus Force who had a rough four games came back with two victories in the last last two games to take the third spot. It was unfortunate news though for Infantry clan as they could only muster eight points since they played with only three members a their player 'L1nnnn' had to be hospitalised for medical reasons.

Day 2 : Group B vs Group C

The second day saw the Asian teams dominate as all the matches of the day were won by asian teams. WClick were the dark horses of the day as they came third on the back of some consistent performances. It was disappointment though for Faze and Afreeca Freecs Fatal, as they could get only 14 and 15 points respectively, leaving them with a humongous task to qualify on Sunday. In contrast, 4AM probably gave the best performance any team has had on one day, racking up 77 points on the back of two huge wins.

Here is what you need to know about the semi-finals

Day 3 : Group A vs Group C

With Lazarus and QM gaming dominating the day and securing enough points for qualification, the real action was at the opposite end of the table. As more and more teams kept getting enough points to qualify, the battle for the 15th and 16th spot became even more intense, going up to the last game. Faze Clan who were last in the overall table at the start of the last match, came up with a performance of the ages with an 18 kill win to sneak into the last 16.

THE FINAL CHICKEN DINNER OF THE SEMIFINALS GOES TO @FaZeClan, WHAT A COMEBACK!!!! THEY MADE IT IN THE TOP 16 BY THE SKIN OF THEIR TEETH AT THE END!!!! 😱🎉💥#PGC19



WATCH 🎥 https://t.co/0G7VpLwBv6 pic.twitter.com/biW3GEhC7O — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) November 18, 2019

The remaining SEA, Oceana and Japanese representatives were among the eight eliminated teams today, bringing disappointment to fans of these regions. The Grand Finals will start next week on the 23 November at 17:00 PST, and will be held in the Oakland Area, Oakland. All the action can be caught live on the official PUBG Twitch and YouTube channels.

The final 16 teams.