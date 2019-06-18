Phantasy Star Online 2 won't be an Xbox exclusive in the west

Phantasy Star Online 2

If you're one of the many excited about the upcoming release of Phantasy Star Online 2 in North America, but don't currently have an Xbox One, rest easy. Xbox head Phil Spencer recently made it clear that the game will release on other platforms, too. (h/t to GameSpot)

In an interview with Giant Bomb during E3 this year, Spencer commented that while the title was announced at Microsoft's press conference, he assured fans that "yes, it will end up on all platforms."

Now, this was a bit vague, as he didn't mention which platforms (because why would he do that?) or if the game would be available anywhere outside of Japan or North America because, "Sega's ultimately responsible for it" and he's busy enough that he doesn't need to do Sega's job for them.

Aside from that, Spencer also mentioned his glee over being able to help bring the game to North America at all, stating "so many of the constructs in today's online console games were born in Phantasy Star and 90 percent of the gamers today don't know what a Phantasy Star Online is."

The Phantasy Star series began as an RPG on the Sega Master System and spawned three critically acclaimed sequels. While never quite able to match the fame of the Final Fantasy series in either Japan or the U.S., it gained a strong following. In 2000, Sega released Phantasy Star Online for the Dreamcast, which was the first online multiplayer RPG for console. While not related to the original series, narrative-wise or in play style, the online title contained many of the same things, such as a focus on sci-fi as opposed to fantasy and planetary exploration.

Between 2012 and 2018, Sega released the sequel, Phantasy Star Online 2, in Japan for numerous platforms, such as Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Vita and Nintendo Switch, but this will be the first time it will both be available outside of Japan and on any Xbox console. It will be a free-to-play RPG on the Xbox One and, presumably, any other platform in releases on.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.