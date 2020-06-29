PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about Pharaoh character

The Season 14 of PUBG Mobile will be launched after the second week of July.

It is speculated that Season 14 will have a lot to do with Egyptian tombs, pyramids and other structures.

While PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular Battle-royale games in the world, the extent and the speed at which the developers release new items has often come under scrutiny. Gamers like talking about how PUBG Mobile isn’t as quick and dynamic in their approach towards game-modes, guns and skins.

This, however, appears to be slowly changing. The current Season 13 has been full of surprises, and the theme it is based on is ‘toys’. Further, the Season 14 of PUBG Mobile is expected to introduce an all new battle pass along with heaps of new content in the form of guns, character skins and game-modes.

In this article, we will tell you about Pharaoh, the new PUBG Mobile character that is expected to release along with the Season 14 Battle pass.

As the beta version of PUBG Mobile has already released, gamers already know that the Season 14 will have a lot to do with Egyptian tombs, pyramids and other structures. A prominent leaker called Classified YT, revealed information about the Season 14 battle pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 details

The first thing that he said about the game is that the Season 14 is going to have a pink-textured theme with the tagline “Spark the flame”. Further, many other exclusive items such as 100 RP Outfit and the M24 character will be released.

However, the most anticipated and exciting outfit is the all new female character who has been named 'Pharaoh'. The Pharaoh sports a long gold and black gown, and there is a U-shaped throne that she wears.

The 'Pharaoh rise character' is only the second female character that will be released in the game, after Sara. It is easy to say that the Pharaoh character looks more authentic and authoritative than most of the skins in the game.

As far as physical features and looks are concerned, the developers have put a lot of time and effort into the new character. That is something you can see for yourself, here:

