Pirate Software alleged cheating in Animal Well drama explored

Twitch streamer Jason "Pirate Software" has once again found himself in a controversy. Over the past week or so, he has been embroiled in a drama involving his role and eventual expulsion from Chance "Sodapoppin's" OnlyFangs World of Warcraft guild. Currently, he is facing some additional allegations, including that of faking and cheating on some of his gaming playthroughs.

These playthroughs include puzzle-solving games like Animal Well (developed by Billy Basso) and Outer Wilds (developed by Mobius Digital). This article will give an overview of the controversy and what Pirate Software said about the allegations.

What are the allegations against Pirate Software's Animal Well and Outer Wilds playthrough?

Twitch Pirate Software is currently facing allegations, including seemingly feigning playthroughs of puzzle-solving games such as Animal Well and Outer Wilds.

For context, during his Outer Wilds playthrough in October 2023, some fans noted that on at least a couple of occasions during the stream, he spent some time looking at his phone. This led some viewers to speculate that he might have been receiving assistance. One of these moments can be seen at 06:49:56:

He has faced similar allegations regarding his Animal Well stream. Some users have highlighted discrepancies in his playthrough, such as one puzzle that required significant effort from the community to solve.

A fan pointed to a moment from his May 2024 stream where Pirate Software seemingly mentioned that he had completed the puzzle off-stream, sparking speculation among viewers:

This moment can be found in Pirate Software's May 12, 2024 stream from 05:56:55. Click here.

Atroic and AlbinoVEVO speak on Pirate Sofrware's Animal Well playthrough

Twitch streamer Atroic has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Pirate Software's alleged cheating. He mentioned reading a viewer's comment about the streamer looking at his phone and, after rewatching Pirate Software's stream, noted that it felt "different" to him:

"I was reading some comments on the WoW drama and somebody off-handedly mentioned that he faked it (Animal Well playthrough), he looked up a guy. Like, he says things that happen before he gets there. I rewatched some part of the video and with that knowledge, it looked so much different to me."

Another Twitch streamer, AlbinoVEVO, has also commented on the situation. He highlighted a specific moment from Pirate Software's Animal Well stream where he seemingly found a secret ending of the game after glancing at his screen (AlbinoVEVO insinuates that he looked up a guide):

"There's absolutely no way. That connection is insane to make like that and just hit bullseye. It's insane. 'Oh, oh, oh, that's four blocks wide and this is four blocks wide.' You know what else is four blocks wide? F**king everything in the entire game."

Here’s another example that AlbinoVEVO pointed out from Pirate Software’s stream. He highlighted how the streamer quickly figured out that one of the puzzles required him to change the date in his system. Watch it here.

Pirate Software responds to the drama

Pirate Software has denied the allegations but addressed the situation during a stream yesterday (January 19, 2025). He explained that he solved the puzzle through a collaborative effort with the community, emphasizing that everyone was "chipping in" to find the solution:

"There was nothing in it that said we did that (solving the puzzles) blind. We were playing around with the community, everyone was trying to chip in, give answers and sh*t. It took us five to six hours solve most of those puzzles."

Watch Pirate Sofware's VOD of him explaining the situation by clicking here — (Timestamp: 06:24:44)

The streamer also addressed the issue in a pinned comment on his Animal Well live stream on YouTube. He stated that the puzzle was solved "cooperatively with chat" and clarified that the uploaded version is edited, omitting much of the puzzle-solving process:

Jason comments on the allegations (Image via YouTube/@PirateSofware)

As mentioned earlier, the streamer has also been involved in drama surrounding the popular hardcore WoW guild OnlyFangs. Many have accused him of "roaching out" during his gameplay.

