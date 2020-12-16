Planes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: All you need to know

Planes could be making a reappearance in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, after they were vaulted back towards March 2019.

Multiple Fortnite leakers and data miners have found information regarding the existence of planes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Apart from challenges, datamined game images and even a plane themed LTM called Air Royale has been talked about.

The issue was even taken up by content creator SypherPK, who posted a video hyping the return of planes to Fortnite.

Are there planes in Fortnite 1.15.10 update? Everything you need to know about their alleged return

Planes were introduced in the form of a vehicle called “X-4 Stormwing,” which could fit up to five players and had a mounted machine gun. The machine gun had a damage of 30 per hit and a fire rate of 6 bullets per seconds. The “planes” could hit through players’ builds and had the ability to ram through structures.

wanted to clarify smth , planes *should* be coming back to the main playlist too not only for the air royale LTM .. cuz there are challenges for it



idk when exactly tho but it'll be in less than 10 days from now — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) December 15, 2020

They were obviously considered over powered, and several nerfs were introduced over time. This included decreasing the turret accuracy, decrease in the spawn rate, and there was plane damage that was only added later. Now, it appears as if planes are making their return to the game.

Various in-game challenges that were found by data miners dealt with vehicles called “X-4 Stormwings.” Moreover, the following image has also been found by data miners.

There are two challenges that relate to the planes. If they are not live in-game now, they will be VERY SOON! pic.twitter.com/hFCoP8TDrq — Dallas: Fortnite Intel (@DallasFNIntel) December 15, 2020

This of course is in addition to the information about the “Air Royale” LTM, which has also been leaked.

Weapons for the planes for the Air Royale LTM



dont know if some are added since the last Air Royale LTM, haven't played that one 😳 pic.twitter.com/wmoxDVXeBL — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 15, 2020

While SypherPK has posted a video rounding up the information that is available until now, whether planes will be returning to the battle-royale version of Fortnite is still to be seen.

Until now, it appears likely that planes will only be a part of the “Air Royale” LTM. Of course, further updates on the matter will be reported as and when when they emerge.