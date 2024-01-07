Planet Zoo Eurasia Pack review: Ended the year with a bang

Planet Zoo Eurasia Pack was a perfect conclusion to 2023 for the management sim game. Packed with exciting new animals, a career scenario, and decorations, Frontier devs have managed to end the year with a bang. But the cherry on the top for many is the remodeled Malayan Tapir that arrived with update 1.16.0.

With that said, read on to find out whether the Planet Zoo Eurasia Pack is worth picking up or not.

Planet Zoo Eurasia Pack continues to weave a rich tapestry of available creatures

While there have been a few hit-and-miss when it comes to packs and the species included in Planet Zoo, the Eurasia Pack suffers from no such troubles. This time's motley crew includes Wisent, Mute Swan, Takin, Sloth Bear, Wolverine, Wild Boar, Saiga, and Hermann's Tortoise (Exhibit Animal).

Hermann's Tortoise (Image via Frontier)

Exhibit Animals remain one of my favorite parts of Planet Zoo, with the Brown-throated Sloth from the Tropical Pack quickly coming to mind as a delightful addition. Hermann's Tortoise looks extremely cute, and I loved watching them mill around. I do feel Frontier should focus on adding more big Exhibit Animals.

Mute Swan (Image via Frontier)

Apart from the Exhibit Animal, the Planet Zoo Eurasia Pack boasts quite a few species that are exciting to add and watch. The Mute Swan is my favorite from the list, with the species being well-known for their beauty and antics. In-game, they look absolutely amazing.

The details on the newcomers' models, like Wisent, Takin, Sloth Bear, and Wolverine, further cement Frontier developers' proficiency in bringing these animals to life virtually. Pack after pack, I am always taken aback by the nuances they manage to emulate and recreate.

Wild Boar piglets (Image via Frontier)

That's not to say that all of these DLCs are must-buy or fit their themes perfectly. The long-awaited and most-requested aviary is still missing, with no words being when or if they will make their way into Planet Zoo.

Is Planet Zoo Eurasia Pack worth it?

Planet Zoo Eurasia Pack is worth its asking price, and most in the community would surely love to add it to their zoo. The offered species have something for everyone, with the Mute Swan likely becoming one of the new favorites.

One of the Steam reviews of the pack simply goes - "A swan attacked several small children at my zoo. 10/10 would recommend." Enough said. The accompanying scenario brings an exciting map to the fray, and I am sure players will enjoy building within it.

All in all, the Eurasia Pack makes for a good end to an eventful year. The Malayan Tapir remodeling has surely earned Frontier developers plenty of brownie points from the community, too. It remains to be seen what lies ahead in the pipeline for Planet Zoo and its community.