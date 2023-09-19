Planet Zoo update 1.15 patch notes: Viewing Dome, Brachiation for Bornean Orangutan, and more

With the release of the Oceania Pack, Planet Zoo also received update 1.15. Frontier Developments developers have quickly released the patch notes, providing players with a look at everything new that's been added. This includes the new viewing dome, the option for Brachiation for the Bornean Orangutan, the introduction of the Temperate Oceania Biome, bug fixes, and plenty more.
Planet Zoo update 1.15 official patch notes
The official patch notes for the 1.15 update in Planet Zoo are as follows:
NEW CONTENT
Viewing Domes
- Give your guests a breathtaking, close-up view of your animals with Viewing Domes. Place Viewing Domes from the Facilities → Guest Facilities menu and place them anywhere on your habitat's terrain.
- Attach a Viewing Dome Entrance, found in the Barriers → Gates menu, to the habitat's barrier so guests can access any Viewing Dome within the habitat.
- These glass-domed chambers accommodate one guest group and allow them to get close to any animal
- Animals also won't get stressed from being viewed from within a Viewing Dome
Brachiation for Bornean Orangutan
- Bornean Orangutans are now able to brachiate along the 1m, 2m, 4m, and 6m Climbable Logs.
- Please note that due to navigational constraints, they are unable to use any thin climbable pieces.
Addition of Temperate Oceania Biome
- The temperate biome is now available when creating a new zoo in Oceania, covering Tasmania, most of New Zealand, and the East coast of Australia.
- Available in all game modes.
- Flat and Sculpted versions come with a new unique map skirt.
Scenery Pieces
- Volcanic Rock Path
- Viewing Dome
- Viewing Dome Entrance
- Viewing Dome Sign
- Volcanic Rock 01
- Volcanic Rock 02
- Volcanic Rock 03
- Volcanic Rock 04
- Volcanic Rock 05
- Volcanic Rock 06
- Volcanic Rock 07
- Volcanic Rock 08
- Volcanic Rock 09
- Volcanic Rock 10
- Volcanic Rock 11
- Volcanic Rock 12
- Volcanic Rock 13
- Volcanic Rock 14
- Volcanic Rock 15
- Volcanic Rock 16
- Volcanic Rock 17
- Volcanic Rock 18
- Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x2 01
- Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x2 02
- Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x4 01
- Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x4 02
- Volcanic Rock Cladding 4x4 01
- Volcanic Rock Cladding 4x4 02
- Volcanic Rock Cladding Curve 01
- Volcanic Rock Cladding Curve 02
- Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar 01
- Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar 02
- Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar Thin 01
- Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar Thin 02
Foliage
- Kahakaha 01
- Kahakaha 02
- Kahakaha 03
- Golden Sand Sedge 01
- Golden Sand Sedge 02
- Golden Sand Sedge 03
- Golden Sand Sedge 04
- Golden Sand Sedge 05
- Golden Sand Sedge 06
- Golden Sand Sedge Dry 01
- Golden Sand Sedge Dry 02
- Golden Sand Sedge Dry 03
- Golden Sand Sedge Dry 04
- Golden Sand Sedge Dry 05
- Golden Sand Sedge Dry 06
Blueprints
- Natural Viewing Dome Entrance [Shell]
Music Tracks
- 4 new music tracks for the in-game speakers:
- Penguin Paradise
- Walk like a Quokka
- Kiwis at Ease
- Foxes in Flight
GENERAL BUG FIXES AND ADJUSTMENTS
Animals
- Added King Penguin Colourmorph variants (Speckled Leucistic, Albino, Melanistic, Xanthic)
- Added Tropical and Temperate biomes to the Dingo's Zoopedia page, Education Board, and TV Screen Displays
- Fixed overpopulation issues when a habitat has more than 2 Striped Hyenas of the same sex. The social limit for mixed groups is 7 Striped Hyenas regardless of gender
- Removed the Desert Horned Viper tag from the species filter on the habitat tab of the object browser
- Fixed capitalized letter inconsistencies in Education Board and TV Screen for Asian Small-Clawed Otter and Boa Constrictor
- Fixed Planco and scientific names being inverted on Education Board and TV screen for the Common Wombat
- Polished the transition between standing and walking on the Plains Zebra
- Outsider animals are now completely excluded from mating
- Removed the temperate biome icon on the Giant Otters education board and TV display
- Fixed an issue where the Bornean Orangutan Juvenile was missing fur at a certain camera distance
- Fixed an issue where alerts would occur for animals being looked after in quarantine
Camera
- Added the option to invert the Y-axis on standard and orbit camera modes
- Fixed flickering issues occurring on animals with large hair cards such as Striped Hyena, Blue Wildebeest, or African Crested Porcupine
Scenario
- Removed all Pathing and Scenery assets from the Terrain Only Mode of "Sun, Sand, Stilettos" map
Habitats
- Fixed a bug preventing movable enrichments from updating their "Uses in the last 12 months" stat
- Fixed Forage box not showing suitable species unless raised from the ground.
- Siberian Peashrub 01, Siberian Peashrub 02, Siberian Peashrub Flowered 01, and Siberian Peashrub Flowered 02 will get recognized in the Plant tab of Animal and Habitat info panels
Scenery
- Fixed visual issues on Classic Bas-relief Embossed 01
- Fixed visual issues on Planet Zoo Primitive Arch 02
- Fixed visual issues on the Creosote Bushes
Facilities
- Staff Room name will now be saved and will stop reverting back to its default name in the UI
UI
- Fixed a bug where all animals with applied contraceptives were hidden when using age filter in the Franchise animal storage
- Zoopedia now shows correct icons for different types of food
- Fixed Piñata Zebra food enrichment from being displayed as Pinata in the Animal Enrichment tab
- UI will now be able to handle trillions. This will fix the bug where, when a player had too much money, the UI mistakenly believed the player was massively in debt. This also applies to the Loans Management tab, where the buttons to pay off loans were incorrectly disabled
Stability
- Fixed various crashes, improving game stability
This Planet Zoo update is a free download and is available to all users who own the game.
