Planet Zoo update 1.15 patch notes: Viewing Dome, Brachiation for Bornean Orangutan, and more

With the release of the Oceania Pack, Planet Zoo also received update 1.15. Frontier Developments developers have quickly released the patch notes, providing players with a look at everything new that's been added. This includes the new viewing dome, the option for Brachiation for the Bornean Orangutan, the introduction of the Temperate Oceania Biome, bug fixes, and plenty more.

Read on to find out more about update 1.5 patch notes for Planet Zoo.

Planet Zoo update 1.15 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the 1.15 update in Planet Zoo are as follows:

NEW CONTENT

Viewing Domes

Give your guests a breathtaking, close-up view of your animals with Viewing Domes. Place Viewing Domes from the Facilities → Guest Facilities menu and place them anywhere on your habitat's terrain.

Attach a Viewing Dome Entrance, found in the Barriers → Gates menu, to the habitat's barrier so guests can access any Viewing Dome within the habitat.

These glass-domed chambers accommodate one guest group and allow them to get close to any animal

Animals also won't get stressed from being viewed from within a Viewing Dome

Brachiation for Bornean Orangutan

Bornean Orangutans are now able to brachiate along the 1m, 2m, 4m, and 6m Climbable Logs.

Please note that due to navigational constraints, they are unable to use any thin climbable pieces.

Addition of Temperate Oceania Biome

The temperate biome is now available when creating a new zoo in Oceania, covering Tasmania, most of New Zealand, and the East coast of Australia.

Available in all game modes.

Flat and Sculpted versions come with a new unique map skirt.

Scenery Pieces

Volcanic Rock Path

Viewing Dome

Viewing Dome Entrance

Viewing Dome Sign

Volcanic Rock 01

Volcanic Rock 02

Volcanic Rock 03

Volcanic Rock 04

Volcanic Rock 05

Volcanic Rock 06

Volcanic Rock 07

Volcanic Rock 08

Volcanic Rock 09

Volcanic Rock 10

Volcanic Rock 11

Volcanic Rock 12

Volcanic Rock 13

Volcanic Rock 14

Volcanic Rock 15

Volcanic Rock 16

Volcanic Rock 17

Volcanic Rock 18

Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x2 01

Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x2 02

Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x4 01

Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x4 02

Volcanic Rock Cladding 4x4 01

Volcanic Rock Cladding 4x4 02

Volcanic Rock Cladding Curve 01

Volcanic Rock Cladding Curve 02

Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar 01

Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar 02

Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar Thin 01

Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar Thin 02

Foliage

Kahakaha 01

Kahakaha 02

Kahakaha 03

Golden Sand Sedge 01

Golden Sand Sedge 02

Golden Sand Sedge 03

Golden Sand Sedge 04

Golden Sand Sedge 05

Golden Sand Sedge 06

Golden Sand Sedge Dry 01

Golden Sand Sedge Dry 02

Golden Sand Sedge Dry 03

Golden Sand Sedge Dry 04

Golden Sand Sedge Dry 05

Golden Sand Sedge Dry 06

Blueprints

Natural Viewing Dome Entrance [Shell]

Music Tracks

4 new music tracks for the in-game speakers:

Penguin Paradise

Walk like a Quokka

Kiwis at Ease

Foxes in Flight

GENERAL BUG FIXES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Animals

Added King Penguin Colourmorph variants (Speckled Leucistic, Albino, Melanistic, Xanthic)

Added Tropical and Temperate biomes to the Dingo's Zoopedia page, Education Board, and TV Screen Displays

Fixed overpopulation issues when a habitat has more than 2 Striped Hyenas of the same sex. The social limit for mixed groups is 7 Striped Hyenas regardless of gender

Removed the Desert Horned Viper tag from the species filter on the habitat tab of the object browser

Fixed capitalized letter inconsistencies in Education Board and TV Screen for Asian Small-Clawed Otter and Boa Constrictor

Fixed Planco and scientific names being inverted on Education Board and TV screen for the Common Wombat

Polished the transition between standing and walking on the Plains Zebra

Outsider animals are now completely excluded from mating

Removed the temperate biome icon on the Giant Otters education board and TV display

Fixed an issue where the Bornean Orangutan Juvenile was missing fur at a certain camera distance

Fixed an issue where alerts would occur for animals being looked after in quarantine

Camera

Added the option to invert the Y-axis on standard and orbit camera modes

Fixed flickering issues occurring on animals with large hair cards such as Striped Hyena, Blue Wildebeest, or African Crested Porcupine

Scenario

Removed all Pathing and Scenery assets from the Terrain Only Mode of "Sun, Sand, Stilettos" map

Habitats

Fixed a bug preventing movable enrichments from updating their "Uses in the last 12 months" stat

Fixed Forage box not showing suitable species unless raised from the ground.

Siberian Peashrub 01, Siberian Peashrub 02, Siberian Peashrub Flowered 01, and Siberian Peashrub Flowered 02 will get recognized in the Plant tab of Animal and Habitat info panels

Scenery

Fixed visual issues on Classic Bas-relief Embossed 01

Fixed visual issues on Planet Zoo Primitive Arch 02

Fixed visual issues on the Creosote Bushes

Facilities

Staff Room name will now be saved and will stop reverting back to its default name in the UI

UI

Fixed a bug where all animals with applied contraceptives were hidden when using age filter in the Franchise animal storage

Zoopedia now shows correct icons for different types of food

Fixed Piñata Zebra food enrichment from being displayed as Pinata in the Animal Enrichment tab

UI will now be able to handle trillions. This will fix the bug where, when a player had too much money, the UI mistakenly believed the player was massively in debt. This also applies to the Loans Management tab, where the buttons to pay off loans were incorrectly disabled

Stability

Fixed various crashes, improving game stability

This Planet Zoo update is a free download and is available to all users who own the game.