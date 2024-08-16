Is Plants vs Zombies 3 available for download?

The Plants vs Zombies 3 soft launch has hit a snag. The game has been removed from Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The game franchise has been a staple in the mobile gaming scene for a decade, receiving a sequel and multiple spinoffs. Players had the same level of expectation when EA announced the newest sequel, PvZ3.

The game was soft-launched in major regions like the US, Netherlands, and Australia, to name a few. However, as of writing, the game has been taken offline by EA. Read on to learn why.

Editor's Note: There is no official information from EA about when PvZ3 will come back online. We will update this article when there is official information about it.

Why was Plants vs Zombies 3 removed from major app stores?

Plants vs Zombies 3 had a soft launch on January 17, 2024, in these regions:

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Australia

Philippines

Republic of Ireland

But on October 15, 2024, EA decided to stop in-app purchases of the game and the game will no longer be available to download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. One month after it, on November 15, 2024, the game was completely taken offline.

Plants vs Zombies 3 gameplay (Image via EA)

All in-game purchases and coin balances were reset along with the levels and unlocked units. This means reconnecting Google Play, Apple ID, or EA Account on launch will not bring back the progress made during the soft launch.

EA came forward with the reasons for removing the game in a blog post from December 2024, stating,

"Community feedback and the data we’ve been monitoring has been invaluable in this process, and while strides have been made in the right direction, it’s clear we’re not fully meeting the expectations players have for this franchise."

The team has decided to take a step back to evaluate the game again down to the core mechanics and visuals. EA has promised to keep the community updated about the strides being made in the development.

While there is no official release date for Plants vs Zombies 3, players can still enjoy the earlier versions of the game on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

