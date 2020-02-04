Platinum Games are teasing something on their new site 'Platinum 4'

The new unannounced project promises something exciting

We have loved most of their smashing hit titles like Bayonetta, Vanquish and Nier: Automata, now developers Platinum Games have made a puzzling website named 'Platinum 4' which is just displaying an animated number '4'. Platinum Games have linked their new website on their official Twitter account with absolutely no announcements whatsoever of what their new website is about.

The page now has been updated showing the Kickstarter campaign and making it clear that they are planning on total of four new announcements.During the last weekend it was reported by GameXplian that Platinum Games have started a Kickstarter campaign to port a game to PC called Wonderful 101. It is a Wii U Exclusive title that will probably come to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

This announcement came after several hours after the creative director of Wonderful 101 and co-founder of the Platinum Games Hideka Kamiya tweeted a picture of himself with the desktop screen clearly showing the numbers '101'. This somewhat confirms the floating rumors about the incomplete project mentioned earlier.

Scenes from the PG office! Who's that photobombing Hideki Kamiya? pic.twitter.com/D70oalUTKo — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) January 31, 2020

There is no telling how Wonderful 101 factors in with the Platinum 4 and if its truly the announcement that Platinum Games have been teasing after the launch of their brand new website. We shall know the answers in the near future.