Platinum Games' new action game Babylon's Fall gameplay footage revealed

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 23:30 IST SHARE

Babylon's Fall

Square Enix and Platinum Games, the team that brought us the critically acclaimed action RPG Nier Automata is working on yet another action game with strikingly similar elements called Babylon's Fall.

Babylon's Fall got a brand new gameplay footage at Sony's State of Play event today,showcasing the game's incredible combat and the striking brush stroke visuals.

Here's what Square Enix has to stay about the game:-

Babylon’s Fall is a brand new game from Square Enix, developed in partnership with renowned action specialists PlatinumGamesInc (Bayonette series, Nier: Automata)

In our new teaser trailer, unveiled during the State of Play broadcast earlier today, take an early look at the game’s fluid action gameplay for the first time as well its striking brushstroke visual art-style delivered by the original “Brushwork Filter.”

Babylon's Fall doesn't have a release date yet, but Square Enix confirmed that we will be getting more info regarding the game next summer.

Platinum Games is an independent game developing game company which is also working on Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch. They also released an action hack n slash game Astral Chain earlier this year, which was also a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Babylon's Fall is currently scheduled to release on PS4.