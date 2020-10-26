Players plead FAU-G developers to improve graphics, post teaser launch, for game's release in November

The Indian gaming industry is on the cusp of big things, with one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year, FAU-G, just around the corner. FAU-G is being developed by Bengaluru-based studio, nCORE Games, and is a military-themed action game that has the fanbase extremely excited.

This title will be coming out for Android and iOS devices and will include military conflicts from real life. The team at nCORE Games has FAU-G slated for a November release, and the fanbase was chomping at the bit for any information, teaser, or trailer related to it.

Akshay Kumar has been closely involved with this title, and the actor, as well as nCORE Games, shared a teaser for FAU-G on Twitter yesterday, and the fan response was somewhat divided. Many were quick to point out the "dated" and "inferior" graphics, while others urged the critics to be patient as this offering is still in development.

Players request nCORE Games to improve FAU-G graphics ahead of November release

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

The mobile games industry is a whole different ball game from the standard AAA affair, as the hardware involved provides a challenge for developers. Although mobile hardware has been getting steadily better over the years, it still presents many constraints to work with.

The teaser for FAU-G perhaps didn't go down quite as well as nCORE, and even fans, had hoped. Public opinion currently seems to weigh more heavily on the critiques of the game, specifically the graphics.

Some remained optimistic and cordial in their critique of this title, while others resorted to completely dismissing it.

Please improve facial graphics and physics, otherwise it's good, never expected this coming. GGs to the team. — Aditya Sethi (@TechyGuyAditya) October 25, 2020

Indian khud ko he bezat karta hy pubg say faug ko compared karke aur ye trailer dekh k main samJh gaye hagg diya ✌🥴 — Renu✨Singh Rajput (@reenu0048) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Graphic look like soo so so so so so so bad akii sir I respect over country but ishka matlab ye nahi he ki hum koi bhi bekar game ki acsept krle we need high graphic game and your developer have not enough mind. Flop ncore .

Jay hind — DB GAMER (@DBGAMER16) October 25, 2020

Is se acha mei ludo king khel lu isse graphics kehte hei too ludo king kya ganda hei sib india ka game hei, india ka hei bolke game khilwana hei aur agar kisi ko acha na lage too bol doo india se pyaar nahi karta — vgjgdhgdujyhv (@vgjgdhgdujyhv) October 25, 2020

While there were many detractors, just as many came to the game's defense, suggesting that it will improve with periodic updates. While that is still a stretch, fans expect FAU-G to look better upon release, which is still a way off.

Advertisement

It is not entirely out of the realm of possibility that the devs can polish the game a bit more as they near the launch of FAU-G.

Dear NCORE TEAM,



I request you whether you launch the game after 3 months but please keep the graphics of the game good. If you want more time you can take but keep the graphics good.#ncoregames #Vishalgondal — Mohammad Asim (@Mohammad__Asim) October 25, 2020