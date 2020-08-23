PlayHard's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is one of the most prominent mobile battle royale games. It enjoys a vast fan community that regularly participates in special events. Some of these events are competitive, while few of them are casual. The extensive viewership has further paved the way for some players to begin full-time content creation.

As a result, several players have started streaming their gameplay across various gaming platforms, and garnered a massive fan following in this process. Bruno, aka PlayHard or Bruno PH, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from Brazil. As per his Instagram bio, he is also the CEO of an organisation called LOUD.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

PlayHard's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 181265793, and his IGN is LOUD BrunoPH.

PlayHard's Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

PlayHard's lifetime stats

PlayHard has played 1892 squad matches and won in 605 of them with a fantastic win rate of 31.97%. He has also notched 6178 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.80. When it comes to the duo mode, he boasts 214 wins in 995 games with a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.24.

PlayHard has also emerged victorious in 2160 solo games with a splendid win percentage of 24.76. He has also notched 8854 kills in the solo mode with an astounding K/D ratio of 5.45.

His Youtube channel

PlayHard started his YouTube channel over six years ago. He used to create content on Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. However, he switched to Free Fire after its release.

Now, he has over 12.2 million subscribers and over 1.56 billion views combined. PlayHard frequently uploads videos on his primary channel.

He also has a second channel with the name 'Bruno PlayHard.'

You can click here to visit his channel.

His Social Media accounts

Bruno is active on his Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here