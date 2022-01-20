PlayStation head Shuhei Yoshida showcases God of War running on Steam Deck

In a recent tweet, the head of PlayStation's indie division and the former head of PlayStation Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, showcased God of War running on Steam Deck.

Developed by Sony Santa Monica, 2018’s God of War is a soft reboot of the PlayStation flagship franchise. The Story takes Kratos, now much older and wiser, to a new realm, where the Aseir and the Vanier Gods of the Norse Mythology reside.

After being exclusive to the PlayStation platform since its inception, the game was recently released on the PC platform via Steam and Epic Games Store. The title received high praise, including that from Sportskeeda.

God of War running on Steam Deck ushers in a new era of PlayStation games on handheld

PC platform giant Valve’s next hardware venture, Steam Deck, has already garnered attention, and fans anticipate its February 2022 release. The device uses SteamOS, based on Linux, and promises to play the entirety of the massive Steam library, either natively or through Proton.

God of War running on the Steam Deck has fans excited to play the masterpiece series again on a handheld device. Previously, the series made multiple appearances on Sony’s handheld devices, both the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita).

Chains of Olympus and Ghost of Sparta were released on the PlayStation Portable back in 2008 and 2010, respectively, while a Collection, which bundles in the first two titles of the Greek Saga, was released for the PlayStation Vita in 2014.

Could Steam Deck be a true PlayStation Portable spiritual successor?

Steam Deck @OnDeck This is @ondeck, the official Steam Deck Twitter account. We'll be sharing production updates, posts from developers who have dev kits out in the world, and videos of games that the Steam Deck team has been playing. Let us know what games you’d like to see on Deck! This is @ondeck, the official Steam Deck Twitter account. We'll be sharing production updates, posts from developers who have dev kits out in the world, and videos of games that the Steam Deck team has been playing. Let us know what games you’d like to see on Deck! https://t.co/IhS0fM1NHL

As discussed in the Sportskeeda review, the PC port of the game is excellent and was found to be running quite well on mid and low-tier hardware, of course using applicable graphical settings. The title running on the Steam Deck should not come as a surprise.

It should as be noted that the game isn’t the only PlayStation franchise on PC, as both Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone are already available on the Platform, with Uncharted Legacy of Thieves coming soon. However, none of the aforementioned franchises have as rich a handheld history as Kratos.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will undoubtedly be interesting to play the title on Steam Deck and see how the game performs and looks on the Handheld device.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha