PlayStation might have also acquired the Studio behind Demon Souls along with Housemarque

PlayStation recently announced that Housemarque, the studio behind Returnal, will be joining the PlayStation family.

Returnal, the most recent title by Housemarque, attained strong success as a PlayStation exclusive in the launch window of the PlayStation 5. Earlier today, PlayStation announced that Housemarque will be joining the likes of Naughty Dog and Santa Monica as a PlayStation 1st party studio. Fans were beyond happy for Housemarque to join PlayStation Studios.

However, it seems like Housemarque might not be the only studio joining the roster of PlayStation Studios.

A now deleted tweet by PlayStation Japan might indicate that Bluepoint, the studio behind the Demon Souls and the Shadow of the Colossus remake, might also be joining the PlayStation roster.

Is PlayStation acquiring Blupoint Studio along with Housemarque?

Earlier today, PlayStation officially announced that Housemarque will be joining the PlayStation Family. The studio has previously developed multiple titles for PlayStation Consoles, including the recent rogue-like third-person shooter Returnal, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Housemarque joining the PlayStation Family is great news for both fans and the developers.

Welcome to the family, @Housemarque!



Developer of Returnal, Super Stardust, and Dead Nation is the newest member of PlayStation Studios. Full details: https://t.co/2QboOOzQ1r pic.twitter.com/1NXMw0cwXf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 29, 2021

While Tweeting about the news, PlayStation Japan accidentally included an image featuring Bluepoint’s logo instead of Housemarque’s. Even though the tweet was deleted immediately, fans were able to get the image.

I was able to verify this (since Tweetdeck still shows deleted tweets) pic.twitter.com/ZLXYogdqT1 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

The Slayer of Demons from Demon Souls is also present in the image featuring Blupoint’s logo, in between Selene from Returnal and Aloy from the Horizon Series.

announcement comparison of Housemarque and Bluepoint (Image by PlayStation)

While it seems like PlayStation Japan included the wrong image in the Tweet, the implications are quite clear. It looks like Sony may have already acquired Bluepoint, pending an official announcement.

Housemarque, and the future of PlayStation Studios

Housemarque is the 17th Studio to become part of the PlayStation Studios. Studio has had a strong relationship with Sony, and the acquisition builds upon that. The List of PlayStation Studios are as follows:

Bend Studio

Guerrilla Games

Housemarque

Insomniac Games

Japan Studio

London Studio

Malaysia Studio

Media Molecule

Naughty Dog

Pixelopus

Polyphon Digital

San Diego Studio

San Mateo Studio

Santa Monica Studio

Sucker Punch

Team Asobi

XDev

Housemarque has developed amazing games for the PlayStation console family, and this acquisition will help them to keep up the good run.

