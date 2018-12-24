PlayStation News: Did Sony just tease the PS5?

Source- Mike Peterson

Holiday surprises keep coming eh?

Apparently, it's the folk at Sony who are messing with our heads this time.

Just last week Sony Interactive Entertainment released a new holiday PS4 theme for a large number of users. I haven't checked it for myself yet so can't say whether its available for everyone or just a selected group of people, whatever be the criteria.

Anyways, the interesting bit is that the theme itself is a sort of a tease for the PS5. How so you may ask. Well, it was first discovered by an individual named Mike Peterson who took to Twitter to analyse the situation.

HOOLLLDDDD UPP.



Look at the S in "Holidays."

Now look at the S in "PlayStation."



Did @PlayStation just low key announce the PS5 in their holiday theme??? pic.twitter.com/8rfFUjao41 — Mike Peterson (@bmikeyp) December 18, 2018

Yes, you guys read it right. Apparently, the S in the PlayStation seems more like a 5 and it's pretty obvious if you look carefully.

So what does it mean? Is the next PlayStation scheduled to release during the fall of 2019? Well, that seems like the closest bet. But when will Sony take the centre stage to announce the successor of the on-going PS4?

As you all know they cancelled the upcoming E3 2019 event so its highly likely that they are going to hold some other kind of an event, just like they did back in 2013 before the release of PS4 in the fall.

This event is very likely to take place somewhat in the spring of 2019 and that seems like the best option. Here's why. Well, Microsoft is most certainly coming to E3 next year and I'm pretty much convinced their next generation of consoles which have been apparently codenamed as Anaconda and Lockhart will be announced there.

So before Micorosft steals the thunder from them, I think it's better if Sony announced their next generation of console first.

What do you guys think about this situation? Is PS5 really launching in 2019? Tell us in the comments down below.

