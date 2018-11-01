×
PlayStation News: MediEvil is back!

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    01 Nov 2018, 22:35 IST

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation

Not very often do you get an announcement which sends a chill down your neck and instant nostalgia mode is activated.

This is how fans feel about the MediEvil remake announcement trailer which dropped down yesterday on Halloween.

What better treat could we all have got?

MediEvil- a hack and slash action adventure game- which first released back in 1998 for the original PlayStation to show us the console's incredible 3D capabilities totally blew our minds away when it released.

The game follows the story of Sir Dan, an unlikely champion who met an unfortunate end on the field of battle. He receives a chance at redemption when his nemesis, the evil sorcerer Lord Zarok, accidentally resurrects him 100 years after that fateful day. Lord Zarok seeks to conquer the Kingdom of Gallowmere, and only the skeletal Sir Dan stands between Zarok’s army of the undead and the kingdom he swore to protect.

Fast forward to twenty years later, seeing it return to its great grandson(The PS4), remade from the grave up and running on 4k visuals is such a beautiful thing that I can't describe.


The game, however, seems to be a complete port of the 1998's original with only changes coming to its visuals.

As is seen by the gameplay, there seem to be no changes in any of the move sets.

I cannot judge whether it's a good thing or a bad thing because I never played in the first place. But seeing its setting, combat, spooky orchestral soundtrack and platforming segments as of now, I honestly can't wait for it to release.

In the era of non-stop open world games, MediEvil will be a fresh change for the new players and a heavy nostalgia filled ride for veteran gamers.

MediEvil is currently slated to release sometime in 2019.

For everything related to PS4, stick to Sportskeeda.

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
Contact Us Advertise with Us