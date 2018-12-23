PlayStation News: PlayStation Blog GOTY 2018 nominations revealed; where you can vote

PlayStation

2018 has been a phenomenal year for the PlayStation family as the console continued to be the best selling console of this generation with it selling 86.1 million units as of now worldwide.

PlayStation's commitment towards delivering us with good quality first party AAA single-player experiences as well as collaborations with the best 3rd party developers all across the globe has made the PS4 in 2018 the best place to play.

With games such as God Of War, Detroit Become Human and Spiderman which continued to break sales record all across the globe, as well as exclusive contents from big games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 as well as Destiny 2, Sony has proved yet again how mindful they are of their customers.

Aside from the phenomenal run of the PS4 as well as the PS4 Pro, Sony's PS VR continues to sell exceptionally well in the market too.

With it being the cheapest VR gaming device in the market and no competition from Microsoft as well as Nintendo, its a clear victory for the PS VR it sold about 3 million units worldwide by the end of July 2018.

Not only that, Sony has continued to release exclusive titles for the system with good quality games like Moss, Deracine and Astro Boy being fan favourites.

Anyways, like every year the PlayStation Blog dwells over all the big releases on the PS4 hands out its GOTY award.

For this year, they just recently announced the nominees and I'm gonna list them down for you guys here.

#.Best PS4 Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

A Way Out

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Dead Cells

Detroit: Become Human

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Far Cry 5

God of War

Hitman 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Mega Man 11

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Tetris Effect

The Forest

