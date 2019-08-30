PS4 News: September's Free Games for PS4 Plus Subscribers Revealed

PS4 Plus

A piece of surprising news for Playstation 4 Plus subscribers has been announced recently. List of games has been revealed officially which will become available for free to claim. A total of 2 games are exclusively available for free for PS4 plus users which they can download it from Playstation Store. The deal will begin on the 2nd of September and ends on the 30th of September. PS4 plus users can download these two games for free during this period.

Playstation posted in their official Blogspot:

Don Batman’s cowl and stalk the rooftops of Arkham City, or unleash your inner fury in the savage third chapter of the Darksiders series, in your next batch of PlayStation Plus monthly games, available to download starting Tuesday, September 3rd.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight is the first game which is included in this list. An action-adventure video game which is developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros was released in the year 2015. The game only features third person and single-player mode, which is based on the open-world game concept. Players can freely drive, walk, run, or can even fly. Players can fly their Batman character using their cape which offers longer sustained flights and steeper dives. The main objective of the game is to save the city named "Gotham City" and kill all the enemies by using his superpowers.

Darksiders III

Darksiders 3 is the second game in the list, which PS4 gamers can claim it for free in September. This is also another third-person perspective Adventourus game developed by Gunfire Games and published by THQ Nordic. This video game offers puzzles and mysterious, which gamers need to solve to shift to the next level. Darksiders III also features a leveling system which can be leveled up by collecting various items from your environment.

So these are the two games which players can claim for free on their Playstation Devices. But remembers only PS4 Plus subscribers can claim this for free.

