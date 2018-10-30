Why releasing PS5 so early would be a bad move

As we enter the final stages of Eight generations of the console, the speculations and rumours start to grow about the next PlayStation and Xbox.

Sony President and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida recently confirmed that the next PlayStation console is in development.

At this point, what I can say is it's necessary to have a next-generation hardware.

Sony also cancelled their much loved Playstation Experience event this year that used to be held every year in December stating that they do not have enough content to show; it could only mean two things.

Either they have shown everything that is coming to PS4 or they are holding back stuff for their next E3 event which is very unlikely.

Xbox head Phill Spencer also confirmed during their E3 presentation this year that the next generation of Xbox which is codenamed Xbox Scarlett is in development.

Now, of course, the technology is changing drastically and it's indeed true that consoles are dragging down the PC market as well but then I still don't believe we need next generation of consoles this soon, especially the PS5.

Sony is at the top of the console charts as of now and has continued to dominate Xbox one and Nintendo switch to become the highest selling console this generation.

As of July 2018, 81.2 million units have been sold and let me tell you that is a huge amount.

So why would Sony want to give up their own crown so easily? I mean anything could happen when the new console arrives, the last thing we know Xbox 360 was outselling PS3 throughout its life cycle and now its a completely different scenario.

The most important thing here is that PS4/PS4 PRO still has four major AAA left to release with only Days Gone having a release date pushed from the crowded February schedule to 26th April 2019.

Now, this seemingly changes everything.

You see, every PlayStation exclusive game that comes out has a particular time period. Sony generally rolls out their games during spring, early summer and early fall.

Since Days Gone has been pushed from spring to an early summer release date, it leaves little to no window for The Last of Us Part 2 to come around somewhere in June 2019 since that's the time period Naughty Dog generally focuses on.

Of course, both the games still may be out by summer as is an indication from last year when God of War and Detroit Become Human released in a span of just a month.

But then both of these titles were of completely different genres and were seemingly targeting different audience as well.

In case of Days Gone and The Last of Us Part 2, they are shockingly similar in their themes with many people calling Days Gone a less serious version of the latter since the time it has been announced.

So why would Sony rush on with their two big yet similar looking titles at the same release window?

I believe they won't because it's Days Gone which would be completely crushed by their sibling studio's game and I don't think Sony would want that.

So where does this leave The Last of Us Part 2? I think they would probably target a late summer release window-around the end of August since that time period isn't really crowded with AAA titles.

Even if that's the case, it still leaves us with two major titles left for an already crowded 2019 release window which are Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tshumisa and of course- Kojima Production's Death Stranding, if Sony is planning a 2019 holiday release of the PS5.

Sony confirmed that all the four titles mentioned above are PS4 titles and by no means would be delayed to launch on their next console.

But that also doesn't mean these games won't be a cross-platform release for the PS5. So coming back, it's not possible for all the four titles to release by 2019 and hence it's not possible for PS5 to release before these games are out and about.

I mean let's face it, why would anyone want to buy a new shiny console when their old-still-gold one could play all the blockbuster games? Not a good marketing strategy right?

Even if Sony decides to chuck out Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima by early 2020, I still don't believe that holiday 2020 is the right time to release a new PlayStation.

I mean there still might be some announcements left right?

Bloodborne 2 is yet to be announced and From Software is not one known to shift to a new platform as soon as it comes out.

Also, we still haven't heard from Ready at Dawn Studio responsible for an underappreciated title called The Order 1886. This game came out at the launch of PS4 around early 2015 and we haven't yet heard anything from their developers for a long time except the rumours floating around that they are hiring for their next game.

Even if all the exclusive titles are out of the way we are all still forgetting one major thing. PS4 Pro came out just two years ago at the end of 2016. That console is supposedly twice as powerful as the standard PS4.

The least Sony could do is support PS4 PRO even after the next PlayStation is launched since that console's full potential hasn't been utilized yet.

But if they do that will people invest the same or probably a little more amount of cash for their upgraded version so soon? I'm not very sure about that.

Consider all the facts written above and I believe we have a pretty strong reason why PS5 release should be a distant dream for the next few years or so.