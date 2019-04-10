×
PlayStation News: You can now change your PSN ID starting today

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
13   //    10 Apr 2019, 20:45 IST

Image result for psn id

Sony has finally introduced a feature which allows you to change your PSN ID starting today, 10 April. You can change your PSN ID on the PlayStation 4 or your web browser. You cannot change it from your PS Vita or PS3, probably since they are out of support consoles. Your PSN ID will still reflect on these devices if you have changed it.

Here his how to change your PSN ID on the PS4 and Web Browser

PS4:

  • Step 1: From your PS4 go to [Settings].
  • Step 2: Select [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Online ID].
  • Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.
  • Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

Web browser:

  • Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Network account and select PSN Profile in the menu.
  • Step 2: Select the Edit button that’s next to your Online ID.
  • Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.
  • Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

The first time you change your PSN ID, you can do it for free. Subsequently, you will have to pay $10 for the second change and $5 from the third change onwards. This could be different from your local prices. However, you get to keep all your IDs and you can change it back for free.

In case your friends get confused by your ID change, your old ID is displayed next to your new one for 30 days so they can recognize you.

Your old IDs are also locked only to you so no one else can change their name to an ID similar to yours. The only condition is that you don't violate Sony's Terms of Services while using a name. The PlayStation blog has an extensive FAQ on this subject.

