PlayStation Plus free PS5 games for January 2024

The PlayStation Plus service offers a great selection of games to pick from against a standard monthly/yearly subscription in addition to online multiplayer access. It releases a set of free games each month, available across all its tiers. As detailed in a recent Twitter/X post made from the official PlayStation account, a total of three new games can be claimed in January 2024 via PS Plus.
What are the PlayStation Plus games for January 2024?
The three free games up for grabs via the PS Plus service in January 2024 are:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Evil West
- Nobody Saves The World
With the exception of A Plague Tale: Requiem, all these titles have PS4 ports. That game requires a PS5 to play on account of it being a current-gen offering.
How to claim PlayStation Plus games
Games added to the PS Plus service can be claimed by accessing your PlayStation console’s menu. Refer to the steps below to redeem games on your PS5:
- Boot up your PS5, and log in using your account. Make sure you are connected to the internet.
- Head to the Games section and select the PlayStation Plus option to your right.
- Access the Benefits tab and click on the Monthly Games section.
- Select the game you wish to claim and hit the Add to Library button to add that title to your account. Selecting the Download option will begin transferring the game files to your PS5 storage.
You can use this process for any or all of January's games to play them for free.
PlayStation Plus tiers explained
The PS Plus offers three tiers to choose from. Upgrading your tier will unlock additional benefits. That said, most people are likely to settle on the Extra tier, which offers the best value for money. Each tier and its benefits are listed as follows:
Essential
- Monthly games
- Online multiplayer access
- Cloud storage for your game saves
- Additional discounts
- Game Help
- PS Plus Collection
- Share Play
- Exclusive content access
Extra
- Monthly games
- Online multiplayer access
- Cloud storage for your game saves
- Additional discounts
- Game Help
- PS Plus Collection
- Share Play
- Exclusive content access
- Game Catalogue
- Ubisoft+ Classics
Deluxe
- Monthly games
- Online multiplayer access
- Cloud storage for your game saves
- Additional discounts
- Game Help
- PS Plus Collection
- Share Play
- Exclusive content access
- Game Catalogue
- Ubisoft+ Classics
- Game Trials
Previous month’s PlayStation Plus free games for PS5
The PS Plus free games for December 2023 are the following:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Moto GP 23
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Salt and Sacrifice
- Moonscars
- Mega Man 11
- Gigabash
- Grime
- Tinykin
- Prodeus
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition
