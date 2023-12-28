PlayStation Plus free PS5 games for January 2024

The PlayStation Plus service offers a great selection of games to pick from against a standard monthly/yearly subscription in addition to online multiplayer access. It releases a set of free games each month, available across all its tiers. As detailed in a recent Twitter/X post made from the official PlayStation account, a total of three new games can be claimed in January 2024 via PS Plus.

Readers can learn what these free games are as well as get instructions on how to claim them in this article.

What are the PlayStation Plus games for January 2024?

The three free games up for grabs via the PS Plus service in January 2024 are:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Evil West

Nobody Saves The World

With the exception of A Plague Tale: Requiem, all these titles have PS4 ports. That game requires a PS5 to play on account of it being a current-gen offering.

How to claim PlayStation Plus games

Games added to the PS Plus service can be claimed by accessing your PlayStation console’s menu. Refer to the steps below to redeem games on your PS5:

Boot up your PS5, and log in using your account. Make sure you are connected to the internet.

Head to the Games section and select the PlayStation Plus option to your right.

Access the Benefits tab and click on the Monthly Games section.

Select the game you wish to claim and hit the Add to Library button to add that title to your account. Selecting the Download option will begin transferring the game files to your PS5 storage.

You can use this process for any or all of January's games to play them for free.

PlayStation Plus tiers explained

The PS Plus offers three tiers to choose from. Upgrading your tier will unlock additional benefits. That said, most people are likely to settle on the Extra tier, which offers the best value for money. Each tier and its benefits are listed as follows:

Essential

Monthly games

Online multiplayer access

Cloud storage for your game saves

Additional discounts

Game Help

PS Plus Collection

Share Play

Exclusive content access

Extra

Monthly games

Online multiplayer access

Cloud storage for your game saves

Additional discounts

Game Help

PS Plus Collection

Share Play

Exclusive content access

Game Catalogue

Ubisoft+ Classics

Deluxe

Monthly games

Online multiplayer access

Cloud storage for your game saves

Additional discounts

Game Help

PS Plus Collection

Share Play

Exclusive content access

Game Catalogue

Ubisoft+ Classics

Game Trials

Previous month’s PlayStation Plus free games for PS5

The PS Plus free games for December 2023 are the following:

Grand Theft Auto V

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Moto GP 23

Metal: Hellsinger

Salt and Sacrifice

Moonscars

Mega Man 11

Gigabash

Grime

Tinykin

Prodeus

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition

Check out Sportskeeda's PlayStation section for more news and updates.