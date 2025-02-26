PlayStation Plus Games for March 2025 includes Dragon Age The Veilguard few months after its release

Sony has officially unveiled the PlayStation Plus Games lineup for March 2025, and the standout addition is Dragon Age The Veilguard, just a few months after its release. Subscribers across all tiers – Essential, Extra, and Premium – will be able to dive into this ambitious RPG starting March 4, 2025.

Ad

Joining it are Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PS4, PS5), making this one of the most exciting monthly drops in recent memory.

Dragon Age The Veilguard on PlayStation Plus: A suprising addition

The addition of Veilguard has definitely caught fans off guard. Only released four months ago on October 31, 2024, the game was very well received and saw many laud its engaging world and rich story. Although a critical success, the game had trouble grasping the masses, which more than likely contributed to EA releasing it on PlayStation Plus so soon.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

BioWare's new RPG was acclaimed for its rich environments and intricate story. Still, even with its strong launch and positive critical reception, the game could not build a wide enough player base, with EA previously stating it had "underperformed" alongside EA Sports FC 25.

Following this, BioWare underwent some restructuring and layoffs, and last month's patch marked the end of post-launch content updates.

Check out our full review: Dragon Age The Veilguard review: A worthy successor but not enough heart

Ad

What to expect from Dragon Age The Veilguard on PlayStation Plus

Ad

For those who haven’t yet experienced Dragon Age The Veilguard, now is the perfect time. Players will get the complete version of the game, including the latest quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes from the last patch.

A solid lineup for March 2025

Although Veilguard is certainly the headliner, March's lineup features two other great additions. Sonic Colors: Ultimate offers an updated version of the classic platformer, complete with a remastered look and gameplay on the PS4. Meanwhile, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection offers up a blast from the past, with classic TMNT games playable on both PS4 and PS5.

Ad

Why Veilguard ended up on PS Plus so quickly

It's not common for a big-name game to show up on PlayStation Plus mere months after release — particularly one that has received such high marks. The decision might be EA's attempt to reinvigorate the game's community and expose it to more players.

Since Dragon Age The Veilguard failed to sell as well as it should have based on reviews, offering it for free to millions of PS Plus members might give it renewed life.

Ad

Check out: PlayStation Plus January 2025 lineup includes God of War Ragnarok, Like a Dragon TMWEHN, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Get the Latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard Interactive Map