It’s been a decade since Playstation Plus was launched, and what an interesting concept it has proven to be. You pay a relatively small fee for subscription, and you get two games free every month, which you can add to your library and play for as long as you’re a member. Playstation Plus memberships come in 1 month, 3 month and 12 month increments, all of which can easily be acquired from their website

Playstation Plus: Free games for November

For the month of November, three new games are available for free to Playstation Plus users.

#1 BugSnax

This game will be available on Playstation 5, and will be available for free for the next 2 months up until January 3rd 2021. So, if you’re planning on buying a Playstation 5 during the Christmas season, you’ll still have enough time to grab this game for yourself even then. Developed by Young Horses, an independent studio, this title is an action adventure game. Players control a newspaper reporter, who lands on the island called Snaktooth to look for an explorer who is missing.

Image Credits : Young Horses

#2 Middle Earth, Shadow of War

This game is an old release, dating back to 2017. It’s set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings. This game received a general positive reaction from critics. The Nemesis system from Shadow of Mordor features here as well. Players can easily place puppets in the enemy ranks and watch them progress. But beware though, one mistake and you may have a sword through your back as well. This game is going to be available on both PS4 and PS5 for all those who have signed up with the Playstation Plus membership.

Image Credits : Polygon

#3 Hollow Knight Void Heart Edition

Again another release from 2017, this game is for PS4, but can also be played on the PS5. The Voidheart edition of Hollow Knight lets you explore previously unexplored areas, and comes with four new enhancement DLCs namely, Hidden Dreams, The Grimm Troupe, Lifeblood and Godmaster. Thus far, this game has indeed received wonderful ratings from numerous sources, and well, that should be a good enough incentive to get you to play this game.

Image Credits : Team Cherry

These games hit Playstation Plus on the 3rd of November, so you still have time to grab your copy of the titles they gave out in October.