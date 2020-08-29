PlayStation Plus September free games: PUBG and Street Fighter V

PlayStation Plus is known for offering exclusive discounts and exciting new free games, updated every month.

The free games for August were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and the current smash-hit title, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

These two games can still be claimed and are available till 31st August. With a new month comes the exciting prospect of new free games, and the offerings on PlayStation Plus for September are:

PlayStation Plus free games for September

Image Credits: Business Wire

The first game added to the free games list for September is popular Battle Royale hit, PUBG. Featuring the staple mode of 100 players parachuting onto an island to loot, eliminate and emerge successfully as the last one standing, the game continues to receive rave reviews.

The fast-paced multiplayer game has emerged as one of the biggest and most popular BR titles throughout it's run.

The game also enables cross-platform play, and the PlayStation version has exciting items to unlock, which include Ellie's backpack from The Last of Us and Nathan Drake's outfit from the popular Uncharted series.

This September, gear up for sleepless nights of chanting 'Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner'.

Image Credits: eventhubs.com

The second free game available in the PlayStation Plus for September is a pioneer in the fighter genre, Street Fighter V.

Immense fun when played casually or online, this game is what revolutionised and served as the foundation upon which modern fighter games are built around. Featuring popular characters such as Ryu, Ken, Vega and others, for PlayStation players, there will also be an exclusive PlayStation Championship on 4th September.

As rewards, several in-game items, cosmetics and a cash prize is up for grabs. So head into the arcade/online or story mode to strengthen your quest to be the Ultimate Fighter.

Until these two games arrive on PlayStation PS, be sure to grab hold of Fall Guys and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by 31st August, before they run out.