PlayStation: PSN flash sale live on; here's what you can get

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
42   //    10 Mar 2019, 07:35 IST

PlayStation
PlayStation

PlayStation fans are all set to get a treat out of nowhere in the beginning of spring as a PS Store flash sale is underway currently.

Here are the list of all the games that you can grab while there's time.

428: Shibuya Scramble -$24.99 (50% off)

BlazBlue: Central Fiction -$23.99 (60% off)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 -$38.99 (35% off)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass -$39.99 (20% off)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe -$84.99 (15% off)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Enhanced -$109.19 (16% off)

Conan Exiles -$24.99 (50% off)

Death Mark -$24.99 (50% off)

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition -$9.99 (75% off)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition -$35.99 (40% off)

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition -$5.99 (60% off)

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise -$29.99 (50% off)

Genesis Alpha One -$20.99 (30% off)

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 -$15.99 (60% off)

HELLFRONT: HONEYMOON -$4.99 (50% off)

HITMAN 2 -$35.99 (40% off)

HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition -$59.99 (40% off)

Human: Fall Flat -$7.49 (50% off)

LEGO DC Super-Villains -$29.99 (50% off)

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition -$44.99 (40% off)

Little Dragons Café -$23.99 (60% off)

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition -$17.49 (65% off)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame -$13.99 (65% off)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden -$24.49 (30% off)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 -$7.49 (50% off)

Prison Boss VR -$11.99 (40% off)

Red Matter -$19.99 (20% off)

Smoke And Sacrifice -$9.99 (50% off)

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness -$14.99 (75% off)

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 -$9.99 (60% off)

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 -$11.99 (60% off)

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ -$17.99 (70% off)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] -$19.99 (60% off)

Vane -$17.49 (30% off)

Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition -$34.99 (30% off)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -$20.99 (30% off)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition -$31.49 (30% off)

We Happy Few -$35.99 (40% off)


These are all the best deals from the flash sale happening right now. What games are you going to pick up? Tell us in the comments down below.


In other news, PS4 got a new firmware update just a while ago which now allow users to play on their ios devices via the remote play.



For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

