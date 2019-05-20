PlayStation staff had no idea about the Microsoft-Sony cloud deal till it was public

Earlier this week, it was announced that Sony and Microsoft will be collaborating together to bring about the future of gaming. The cloud gaming service is the next step which will give millions more access to games without owning a console.

A report from Bloomberg revealed that the folks who work in the PlayStation department had no idea about the deal at all. It was only until the announcement was made public that they knew. It only made them wonder if their jobs were at risk. Managers at Sony assured staff that the development for the next generation of consoles (such as the PS5) will still be underway.

Sony and Microsoft's partnership was a surprising one to everyone. The two biggest giants in the console gaming industry rivalled each other with the Xbox and PlayStation in a $38 billion big gaming market.

Sony will be working with Microsoft to bring cloud gaming to Microsoft's cloud service Azure. Microsoft has been a step ahead of everyone else with project xCloud running many successful tests. Sony once tried to enter cloud gaming with their own platform but they were not met with much success.

The task of running a cloud gaming service with millions of users simultaneously playing is a challenging one. To achieve that, a company needs to spend billions of dollars on data centers, servers and other networking devices. Microsoft has had much more success with Azure and Sony never invested in big data centers.

Google is also looking to share the piece of the pie with their upcoming cloud streaming service Stadia. Google has been an innovative tech company but they never really entered the gaming market as much. Microsoft on the other hand, has been working on games since the inception of Windows and Xbox.

A partnership as strong as Sony-Microsoft will be a rewarding one for gamers and hopefully we get AAA titles in the palms of our hands without owning a powerful console.

