PlayStation Store Black Friday deals and discounts revealed

PlayStation has officially announced the dates for the Black Friday sale. Set to kick off from November 19, the sale will last till November 29.

To celebrate Black Friday, Sony is giving deep discounts across its PlayStation 4, & 5, and PlayStation VR catalogs. The annual event is a great time to pick up some amazing games and build a library.

With many people just getting into the PlayStation ecosystem with a new PS5, the Black Friday sale will offer players an opportunity to stock up on their gaming reserves. Aside from a wide range of discounts, Sony is also giving deals on PlayStation Gears.

Black Friday's game sale list for the PlayStation Store

Sony is giving deep discounts on titles across the PlayStation library. From PS4 titles that are quite a few years old, like God of War III Remastered, to recent PS5 games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, PlayStation is giving discount across its entire store.

Black Friday sales are one of the biggest annualized sales on the platform. The discounts can range anywhere from 20% on the more recent titles to even 60% and 70% on older titles. Generally most PlayStation Exclusive titles land around the 50% discount mark, which is nothing short of amazing.

The sale is also a great time to pick up an annual subscription of PlayStation Plus, which offers players free games every month. It also allows players to participate in multiplayer games.

PlayStation @PlayStation Black Friday Deals start tomorrow - save on PS Store, PS Gear and more: play.st/3nvrUGh Black Friday Deals start tomorrow - save on PS Store, PS Gear and more: play.st/3nvrUGh https://t.co/4CbytpfzRS

Here's a look at all the discounted titles during the Black Friday Sale:

Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood PSVR

VR Worlds PSVR

Astro Bot Rescue Mission PSVR

Dreams PlayStation 4

Minecraft Starter Collection PlayStation 4

Predator: Hunting Grounds PlayStation 4

Dualsense NBA 2K21 Bundle PlayStation 5

Destruction Allstars PlayStation 5

Bloodborne PlayStation 4

God Of War III Remastered PlayStation 4

God Of War PlayStation 4

GT Sport PlayStation 4

LittleBigPlanet 3 PlayStation 4

Ratchet & Clank PlayStation 4

The Last Of Us Remastered PlayStation 4

Concrete Genie PlayStation 4

MediEvil Remastered PlayStation 4

Death Stranding Directors Cut PlayStation 5

Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PlayStation 4

Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PlayStation 5

MLB The Show 21 PlayStation 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PlayStation 5

Returnal PlayStation 5

MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition PlayStation 4

MLB The Show 21 MVP Edition PlayStation 4

MLB The Show 21 PlayStation 4

Everybody’s Golf PSVR

Days Gone PlayStation 4

Death Stranding PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation 4

Nioh 2 PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition PlayStation 4

The Last Of Us Pt II PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation 5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition PlayStation 4

Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5

The Nioh Collection PlayStation 5

Iron Man PSVR

Blood & Truth PSVR

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation 4

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation 5

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition

Aeon Must Die!

AFL Evolution 2

Air Conflicts: Double Pack

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Apex Legends™ – Bloodhound Edition

Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition

Apex Legends™ – Gibraltar Edition

Apex Legends™ – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Apex Legends™ – Lifeline Edition

Apex Legends™ – Octane Edition

Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 & 5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PlayStation 4 & 5

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION

Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack

Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’

Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX

Back 4 Blood Annual Pass

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Batman: Return to Arkham

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls

Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls

Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls

Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls

Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls

Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack

Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack

Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Black Desert: Explorer Edition

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Borderlands 3 PlayStation 4 & 5

Borderlands 3 Season Pass

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle

Borderlands 3 Season Pass PlayStation 4 & 5

Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PlayStation 4 & 5

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition

Collector’s Pack

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021

Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah

Cyberpunk 2077

DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin

DARK SOULS™ III

DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition

DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass

DARK SOULS™ III: The Ringed City™

DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED

Deal of the Day Unlock

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition

DEATHLOOP

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PlayStation 4 & 5

Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition

Desperados III – Digital Deluxe

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Legendary Edition

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dishonored 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Companion: Sir Lora the Squirrel

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

DOOM Eternal – Year One Pass

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition

Dragon Hugger Costume Pack

Dungeons 2

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

Ember

F1® 2021: Braking Point Content Pack

F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

F1® 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Farming Simulator 19

Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion

Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS DOMINATOR 108 SL MAXI DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS TORION 1914 Dev Mule DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack

Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition

Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass

Fast Food Costume Pack

FIFA 22 PlayStation 4™

FIFA 22 PlayStation 5™

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4™ & PlayStation 5™

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition

Fortnite – Magma Masters Pack

Fortnite – The Lars Pack

Fruit Pirate Costume Pack

Future Fashion Pack

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Hades

Hell Let Loose

Hell’s Rangers Content Pack

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition

Hunting Simulator 2

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition

Icy Adventure Costume Pack

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PlayStation 4 & 5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PlayStation 4 & 5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS

Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition

It Takes Two PlayStation 4™ & PlayStation 5™

JETT: The Far Shore

JUMP FORCE

JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass

JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2

JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition

Just Dance® 2022

KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package

KINGDOM HEARTS III

KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind

KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition

Knockout City™ Deluxe Upgrade

LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Life is Strange: True Colors PlayStation 4 & 5

Little Nightmares II PlayStation 4 & 5

Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Lost Judgment PlayStation 4 & 5

LUMINES REMASTERED

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PlayStation 4™ & PlayStation 5™

Madden NFL 22 PlayStation 4™

Madden NFL 22 PlayStation 5™

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter Pack

Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4

Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PlayStation 4 & 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation 4 & 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers

Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Metro Exodus Gold Edition

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition

Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition

Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition

MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition

MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition

MLB® The Show™ 21 PlayStation 4

MLB® The Show™ 21 PlayStation 5

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3

Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PlayStation 4 & 5

MotoGP™19

NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4™

NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5™

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 5™

Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition

NHL® 22 PlayStation 4™

NHL® 22 PlayStation 5™

Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition

Nightmare Pack

Nioh

Nioh – Complete Edition

Nioh 2

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition

No Man’s Sky PlayStation 4 & 5

Orcs Must Die! 3

OUTRIDERS PlayStation 4 & 5

Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition

Paladins Deluxe Edition

Paladins Gold Edition

Paladins Season Pass 2021

Paladins Sky Whale Pack

Paladins Starter Edition

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition

Persona®5 Strikers

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition

PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe

Popstar Pack

Port Royale 4

Praetorians – HD Remaster

Project CARS 3

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition

Psychonauts 2

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 3

Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle PlayStation 4 & 5

Resident Evil Village PlayStation 4 & 5

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle

Returnal

Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition

Rez Infinite

RIDE 3

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition

Riders Republic Gold Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Riders Republic PlayStation 4 & 5

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Rocket League® – Red Hot Bundle

Rogue Company: Rogue Edition

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition

Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation 4 & 5

Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle

SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021

SMITE Season Pass 2021

SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle

Sniper Elite VR

SnowRunner

SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover

SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand

SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe

Sonic Colours: Ultimate

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit

Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Street Power Football

Stubs™ (1,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (11,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (150,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (24,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (5,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Stubs™ (67,500) for MLB® The Show™ 21

Subnautica: Below Zero PlayStation 4 & 5

Sugar Plum Pack

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PlayStation 4 & 5

Tales of Arise PlayStation 4 & 5

Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition

Tetris® Effect: Connected

The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack PlayStation 4 & 5

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

The Last of Us Part II

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims™ 4 City Living

The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack

The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition

The Sims™ 4 Discover University

The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle

The Sims™ 4 Get Famous

The Sims™ 4 Get to Work

The Sims™ 4 Get Together

The Sims™ 4 Island Living

The Sims™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle

The Sims™ 4 Seasons

The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Surge 2

The Surge 2 – Season Pass

The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2022 Edition

Train Sim World® 2

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden

Tron Costume Pack

Tropico 6 – El Prez Edition

Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters

Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade

Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid

Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack

UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition

Warframe®: Initiate Pack

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07377)

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07378)

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07379)

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition

World War Z: Aftermath

WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PlayStation 4 & 5

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition

WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath

WWZ: Aftermath – Explorer Weapons Pack

WWZ: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PlayStation 4 & 5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PlayStation 4 & 5

