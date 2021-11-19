PlayStation Store Black Friday deals and discounts revealed

PlayStation has officially announced the dates for the Black Friday sale. Set to kick off from November 19, the sale will last till November 29.
To celebrate Black Friday, Sony is giving deep discounts across its PlayStation 4, & 5, and PlayStation VR catalogs. The annual event is a great time to pick up some amazing games and build a library.
With many people just getting into the PlayStation ecosystem with a new PS5, the Black Friday sale will offer players an opportunity to stock up on their gaming reserves. Aside from a wide range of discounts, Sony is also giving deals on PlayStation Gears.
Black Friday's game sale list for the PlayStation Store
Sony is giving deep discounts on titles across the PlayStation library. From PS4 titles that are quite a few years old, like God of War III Remastered, to recent PS5 games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, PlayStation is giving discount across its entire store.
Black Friday sales are one of the biggest annualized sales on the platform. The discounts can range anywhere from 20% on the more recent titles to even 60% and 70% on older titles. Generally most PlayStation Exclusive titles land around the 50% discount mark, which is nothing short of amazing.
The sale is also a great time to pick up an annual subscription of PlayStation Plus, which offers players free games every month. It also allows players to participate in multiplayer games.
Here's a look at all the discounted titles during the Black Friday Sale:
- Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood PSVR
- VR Worlds PSVR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission PSVR
- Dreams PlayStation 4
- Minecraft Starter Collection PlayStation 4
- Predator: Hunting Grounds PlayStation 4
- Dualsense NBA 2K21 Bundle PlayStation 5
- Destruction Allstars PlayStation 5
- Bloodborne PlayStation 4
- God Of War III Remastered PlayStation 4
- God Of War PlayStation 4
- GT Sport PlayStation 4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 PlayStation 4
- Ratchet & Clank PlayStation 4
- The Last Of Us Remastered PlayStation 4
- Concrete Genie PlayStation 4
- MediEvil Remastered PlayStation 4
- Death Stranding Directors Cut PlayStation 5
- Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PlayStation 4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PlayStation 5
- MLB The Show 21 PlayStation 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PlayStation 5
- Returnal PlayStation 5
- MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition PlayStation 4
- MLB The Show 21 MVP Edition PlayStation 4
- MLB The Show 21 PlayStation 4
- Everybody’s Golf PSVR
- Days Gone PlayStation 4
- Death Stranding PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation 4
- Nioh 2 PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition PlayStation 4
- The Last Of Us Pt II PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation 5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition PlayStation 4
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5
- The Nioh Collection PlayStation 5
- Iron Man PSVR
- Blood & Truth PSVR
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation 4
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation 5
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
- Aeon Must Die!
- AFL Evolution 2
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Apex Legends™ – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Gibraltar Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends™ – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 & 5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PlayStation 4 & 5
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’
- Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls
- Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls
- Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
- Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
- Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PlayStation 4 & 5
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PlayStation 4 & 5
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PlayStation 4 & 5
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition
- Collector’s Pack
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
- Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass
- DARK SOULS™ III: The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
- Deal of the Day Unlock
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATHLOOP
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PlayStation 4 & 5
- Demon’s Souls
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desperados III – Digital Deluxe
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Companion: Sir Lora the Squirrel
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DOOM Eternal – Year One Pass
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
- Dungeons 2
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Ember
- F1® 2021: Braking Point Content Pack
- F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- F1® 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Farming Simulator 19
- Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS DOMINATOR 108 SL MAXI DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS TORION 1914 Dev Mule DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
- Fast Food Costume Pack
- FIFA 22 PlayStation 4™
- FIFA 22 PlayStation 5™
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4™ & PlayStation 5™
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fortnite – Magma Masters Pack
- Fortnite – The Lars Pack
- Fruit Pirate Costume Pack
- Future Fashion Pack
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Hades
- Hell Let Loose
- Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- Icy Adventure Costume Pack
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PlayStation 4 & 5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PlayStation 4 & 5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- It Takes Two PlayStation 4™ & PlayStation 5™
- JETT: The Far Shore
- JUMP FORCE
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2
- JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance® 2022
- KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- Knockout City™ Deluxe Upgrade
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Life is Strange: True Colors PlayStation 4 & 5
- Little Nightmares II PlayStation 4 & 5
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Lost Judgment PlayStation 4 & 5
- LUMINES REMASTERED
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PlayStation 4™ & PlayStation 5™
- Madden NFL 22 PlayStation 4™
- Madden NFL 22 PlayStation 5™
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter Pack
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PlayStation 4 & 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation 4 & 5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 21 PlayStation 4
- MLB® The Show™ 21 PlayStation 5
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PlayStation 4 & 5
- MotoGP™19
- NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4™
- NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5™
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 5™
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- NHL® 22 PlayStation 4™
- NHL® 22 PlayStation 5™
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
- Nightmare Pack
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Nioh 2
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- No Man’s Sky PlayStation 4 & 5
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- OUTRIDERS PlayStation 4 & 5
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
- Paladins Deluxe Edition
- Paladins Gold Edition
- Paladins Season Pass 2021
- Paladins Sky Whale Pack
- Paladins Starter Edition
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition
- Persona®5 Strikers
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
- Popstar Pack
- Port Royale 4
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- Project CARS 3
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- Psychonauts 2
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 3
- Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle PlayStation 4 & 5
- Resident Evil Village PlayStation 4 & 5
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Returnal
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 3
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic Gold Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Riders Republic PlayStation 4 & 5
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Rocket League® – Red Hot Bundle
- Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
- Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
- Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation 4 & 5
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
- SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021
- SMITE Season Pass 2021
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
- Sniper Elite VR
- SnowRunner
- SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
- SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
- SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Street Power Football
- Stubs™ (1,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (11,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (150,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (24,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (5,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Stubs™ (67,500) for MLB® The Show™ 21
- Subnautica: Below Zero PlayStation 4 & 5
- Sugar Plum Pack
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PlayStation 4 & 5
- Tales of Arise PlayStation 4 & 5
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- Tetris® Effect: Connected
- The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack PlayStation 4 & 5
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 City Living
- The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims™ 4 Discover University
- The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims™ 4 Get Famous
- The Sims™ 4 Get to Work
- The Sims™ 4 Get Together
- The Sims™ 4 Island Living
- The Sims™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 Seasons
- The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Surge 2
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2022 Edition
- Train Sim World® 2
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter
- Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden
- Tron Costume Pack
- Tropico 6 – El Prez Edition
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
- Warframe®: Initiate Pack
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07377)
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07378)
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07379)
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- World War Z: Aftermath
- WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PlayStation 4 & 5
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
- WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
- WWZ: Aftermath – Explorer Weapons Pack
- WWZ: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PlayStation 4 & 5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PlayStation 4 & 5
The PlayStation Black Friday sale kicks off today, November 19, and will continue all the way till November 29, 2021.