PlayVS Fortnite: How to signup, Game format, platforms allowed, and other details

Fortnite is now a part of PlayVS, "the only place" where esports is treated like a recognized sport in universities.

PlayVS offers youth players(aged 13 to 18) and college students the opportunity to participate in open national leagues as well as regional leagues. Students and youth players participating in these tournaments via PlayVS can do so for free without any participation or entry fee.

PlayVS College Spring 2021 Enrollment is OPEN!



New things, big things, big new things — all with the same powerful, euphoric esports vibes we know and love.



Details 👉 https://t.co/RMUyCZ8ytH pic.twitter.com/mbwNZdiw2F — PlayVS (@playvs) December 7, 2020

The registration process for PlayVS is fairly simple. All that players need to do is create an account on the PlayVS website and they can get started by registering for upcoming tournaments. However, players cannot register for trio tournaments by themselves.

Players will need to be registered with a school or university to register for the PlayVS Youth League tournaments. Additionally, players will also require a team to compete if they are looking to participate in a trios tournament.

Here's everything to know about Fortnite on PlayVS.

Fortnite on PlayVS

PlayVS have made a name for themselves by conducting multiple state-level esports tournaments in high schools and universities over the winter. Accompanied by regional tournaments in Texas, California, Arkansas, Virginia, and Kentucky among others, PlayVS is setting up a fantastic platform for upcoming youth esports athletes.

Congratulations Richardson High!



You're the Fall 2020 Overwatch Texas Regional Champs. Amazing season! pic.twitter.com/WAMtsbBJu2 — PlayVS (@playvs) January 4, 2021

Advertisement

🏆 🏆 Sunny Hills High School 🏆 🏆



Way to follow up your Summer Showdown victory with a new title: Fall 2020 California @CIFState League of Legends Champions! pic.twitter.com/Rkv8WS9jpD — PlayVS (@playvs) December 30, 2020

Stepping into Fortnite for the upcoming Spring Season, PlayVS is looking to attract even more participants and athletes to their platform. Given that Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale games across the planet, it is safe to say that PlayVS could witness a huge splurge in the number of participants.

PlayVS is offering Fortnite players two separate game modes to compete in. Players can either choose to team up with two other players and compete in the trios competition, or they can choose to bank on their individual skills in the solo competition.

The tournament format according to PlayVS for the Fortnite Youth Leagues are:

Game Format: Solos, Trios

Solos, Trios Genre: Battle Royale

Battle Royale # of Leagues: 5

5 Team Size: 1 (Solo) or 3 players (Trio)

1 (Solo) or 3 players (Trio) Best of: 1 match

1 match Playoff Advancement: Top 2 teams clutch per round of matches

The tournament format for college league on PlayVS for Fortnite are:

Game Format: Solos, Trios

Solos, Trios Genre: Battle Royale

Battle Royale # of Leagues: 3

3 Team Size: 1 (Solo) or 3 players (Trio)

1 (Solo) or 3 players (Trio) Best of: 1 match

1 match Playoff Advancement: Top 2 teams clutch per round of matches

Additionally, platforms supported by PlayVS are:

Advertisement

PC

Macintosh

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch

Android

Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

Youth Leagues are open to ANYONE 13-18 years old in the US & Canada.



No coach requirements. No school restrictions. Just esports & over $230k in prizing.



Round up your squad and sign up today.https://t.co/jH4leQBo03 — PlayVS (@playvs) January 8, 2021

With more than $230,000 in prize money for the youth leagues alone, PlayVS is certainly a major step towards recognising esports as a mainstream sport in high schools and universities. With such an exciting platform for young athletes to gain experience from, the future of esports certainly seems way more bright than it is at the moment.