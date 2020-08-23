PM Narendra Modi wants more games based on Indian culture and folklore

In a recent meeting to boost toy manufacturing in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the vast potential in the digital gaming arena. The gaming industry in India has a massive scope for growth, and the rich folklore and Indian history should and does provide for some great games.

The meeting was geared towards the manufacturing of toys in India, and the Prime Minister, in a tweet, indicated towards the vast potential in digital games. The video games industry, globally, has been one of the most lucrative sectors and has massive potential in India as well.

The massive potential of games based on Indian culture and folklore

The diverse culture of India and the extensive amounts of folklore that exist in the country from each state is an absolute goldmine for industries like video games. Games have often looked towards history, folklore, and culture to provide the backbone of several projects.

Western games like Assassin's Creed have thrived by focusing on historical events and having their games set during those historical periods. India's video gaming industry has slowly been on the rise with games like Raji: The Ancient Epic, by the Pune-based studio Nodding Heads Games.

Games like Raji: The Ancient Epic are the testament to how rich the Indian culture and folklore is, and can be explored more. Some of the games from the West have also thrived by including elements of Indian mythology and culture.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy heavily featured an Indian setting and a lot of the game's lore and plot revolved around Indian mythology.

There is no doubt that there are plenty of stories that can be told through the medium of games from Indian mythology and folklore. They could provide a great way to get younger audiences to appreciate the richness of diversity in India.

