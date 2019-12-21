PMAS 2019 Grand Finals: Fnatic wins the game, Entity Gaming finishes #14

Fnatic wins Game 1

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals is happening at HICC, Hyderabad. The 1st match of the Grand Finals Day 1 took place on the Erangel map from a third-person perspective. The flight path for the match stretched from Novoreponye to Shooting Range of the map and the first play-zone was formed in the center of the map bounded by locations such as School, Military Base, and Farm.

Early Game

The early game was very silent, with most teams opting for a passive approach. The first action of the game came from a skirmish between Team INS and 8bit, where 8bit’s Sonic eliminated INS’s Cartoonz to secure the first kill of the game.

Mid Game

Mayhem played exceptionally well near a ridge to wipe out the entire squad of Zero Degree Esports. All four members of Mayhem rushed on Zero Degree Esports, and the ZDE squad was unable to fight back. Team IND and Gods Reign traded blows back and forth, but Fnatic played the role of party spoilers, eliminating two members of both Gods Reign and Team IND.

Late game

Fnatic with four members made it into the end zone of the game. They took down 8bit and with a three-man advantage. eliminated both SynrGE and IND. Fnatic were aggressive throughout the game and this was a key aspect of their victory in Game 1.

Game 1 MVP for Grand Finals

Match 1 Standings

Fnatic- 10 kills and 30 points Team IND- 5 kills and 19 points SynerGE- 6 kills and 16 points