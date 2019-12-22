PMAS 2019 Grand Finals: ORB Official wins Game 4, Entity Gaming finishes #3

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Fnatic is leading the overall standings

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals is happening at HICC, Hyderabad. The fourth match of Day 2 from the Grand Finals took place in the Erangel map from a third-person perspective. The flight path for the match stretched from Zharki to Mylta Power of the map and the first play-zone formed on the south side of the map, bounded by locations such as Military Base, Quarry, and Novorepnoye.

ORB Official wins Match 4

Early Game

Since the first play zone formed on the extreme south side of the map, the early game was very passive as most teams were focused on getting inside the zone. Gods Reign fought with ETG.Brawlers near a ridge. With the help of AWM and AUG that they found early in the flare drop, Gods Reign eliminated three members of ETG.Brawlers.

Seven Seas and Hydra collided where both teams traded kills. However, Entity Gaming soon joined the fray, eliminating the remaining members of both Hydra and Seven Seas.

Mid Game

Team IND tried to flank Fnatic aggressively, but this move backfired as Fnatic wiped out the entire squad of Team IND. Unfortunately, this was also the end of Fnatic as INS caught them off guard when Fnatic members were trying to heal back. In a brilliant display of skill, 8bit’s ClutchGod wiped out the entire squad of SynerGE with a Molotov.

Late Game

Mayhem, with the help of BRDM-2, made it to the end circle. ORB Official played the game very cautiously from the start, and this benefited them a lot as they made it to the final zone with four members remaining. Mayhem tried to tackle ORB Official but with 2 man advantage ORB Official easily closed the game.

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals Match 4 MVP

Match 4 Standings

ORB Esports- 9 kills and 29 points Mayhem- 8 kills and 22 points Entity Gaming- 9 kills and 16 points