PMAS 2019 Grand Finals: Zero Degree wins Game 5, SynerGE finishes at #3

Fnatic is leading the overall standing after Game 5

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals is happening at HICC, Hyderabad. The fifth match of Day 2 from the Grand Finals featured the Sanhok map from a first-person perspective. The first playzone in the game formed on the east side of the map and it circled priority locations such as Ha Tinh, Camp Alpha, and Ruins.

Zero Degree wins Game 5

Early Game

Team IND started shelling on ETG.Brawlers squad that was trying to cross the river. ETG.Brawlers quickly retaliated from the scene, however, they walked right into Fnatic’s Sangwan path, who with no hesitation, eliminated two members of ETG.Brawlers.

Mid Game

Seven Seas and Team IND collided near a house where Seven Seas killed two members of Team IND. Entity Gaming also joined the combat, and even though they knocked out Team IND's Slayer they soon found themselves sandwiched between Gods Reign and Seven Seas. Sven Seas got the most out of the situation as they eliminated both Seven Seas and Entity Gaming.

Late Game

Zero Degee Esports had all four members remaining in the final zone which gave them a significant advantage over Seven Seas and 8bit. 8bit’s Trilok tried to heal-battle with Zero Degree members but that was not enough to stop the Zero Degree squad as they won their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament.

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals Game 5 MVP

Match 5 Standings

Zero Degree- 9 kills and 29 points Seven Seas- 7 kills and 17 points SynerGE- 7 kills and 15 points