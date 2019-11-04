PMCO 2019 Fall Split: Teams to watch out for from the South Asia region, list of qualifying rosters

Teams to look out for in PMCO 2019 Fall Split from South Asia

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is hosting the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split across 10 regions, and the rosters from South Asia are definitely strong contenders.

India, which was a separate region by itself in the earlier seasons of the tournament, has now been grouped with Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan under the South Asian category.

List of teams that will be competing in PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Playins and Finals

Group A

Orange Rock Mega Stars SynerGE Retribution ORB Official Elementrix ETG Brawlers Entity Gaming TrustDProcess

Group B

Mega x 8Bit iNSANE SouL RIP Official Zero Degree SynerGE GODLIKE

Group C

Fnatic SoltiSquad INS Blind IND Reckoning Esports Mayhem Nepali Ho Ni

Teams to watch out for in the PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asian Finals

PMCO 2019 Fall Split marks SouL's first competitive attempt post its short break

An interesting fact about teams competing at the South Asian Finals is that 21 out of the 24 of them are Indian teams.

Considering their remarkable history with PMCO, team SouL can't be overlooked this season. The team is back with a new lineup consisting of SouL MortaL, SouL Viper, Regaltos, ClutchGod and Frost. The tournament marks the team's first competitive attempt post its break after PMSC 2019.

Ronak and Owais, who were earlier a part of the Team SouL roster, are playing alongside So0utOP, Paritosh and Dream under Fnatic's banner. Although it was earlier announced that the team would begin competing from 2020, they are taking part in PMCO 2019 Fall Split and to mark the first tournament of Fnatic's Indian PUBG Mobile lineup.

Orange Rock Esports bagged the 2nd position in PMIT 2019

Teams including Orange Rock Esports and Team IND had put up a commendable fight at the battlegrounds in PMIT 2019, and were inches away from winning the title. Besides, teams like 8Bit and Team Mayhem, who contributed to a great gameplay at PMIT 2019, are also competing in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split.

