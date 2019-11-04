PMCO 2019 Fall Split: Teams to watch out for from the South Asia region, list of qualifying rosters
Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is hosting the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split across 10 regions, and the rosters from South Asia are definitely strong contenders.
India, which was a separate region by itself in the earlier seasons of the tournament, has now been grouped with Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan under the South Asian category.
List of teams that will be competing in PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Playins and Finals
Group A
- Orange Rock
- Mega Stars
- SynerGE Retribution
- ORB Official
- Elementrix
- ETG Brawlers
- Entity Gaming
- TrustDProcess
Group B
- Mega x
- 8Bit
- iNSANE
- SouL
- RIP Official
- Zero Degree
- SynerGE
- GODLIKE
Group C
- Fnatic
- SoltiSquad
- INS
- Blind
- IND
- Reckoning Esports
- Mayhem
- Nepali Ho Ni
Teams to watch out for in the PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asian Finals
An interesting fact about teams competing at the South Asian Finals is that 21 out of the 24 of them are Indian teams.
Considering their remarkable history with PMCO, team SouL can't be overlooked this season. The team is back with a new lineup consisting of SouL MortaL, SouL Viper, Regaltos, ClutchGod and Frost. The tournament marks the team's first competitive attempt post its break after PMSC 2019.
Ronak and Owais, who were earlier a part of the Team SouL roster, are playing alongside So0utOP, Paritosh and Dream under Fnatic's banner. Although it was earlier announced that the team would begin competing from 2020, they are taking part in PMCO 2019 Fall Split and to mark the first tournament of Fnatic's Indian PUBG Mobile lineup.
Teams including Orange Rock Esports and Team IND had put up a commendable fight at the battlegrounds in PMIT 2019, and were inches away from winning the title. Besides, teams like 8Bit and Team Mayhem, who contributed to a great gameplay at PMIT 2019, are also competing in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split.
Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.