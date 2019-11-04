PMCO 2019 Fall Split: Where to watch the South Asia Playins and Finals

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 04 Nov 2019, 19:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Finals will take place from 6-9th of November and can be live-streamed on YouTube

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile began enrollments for PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split on August 8, 2019, across all regions.

As one of PUBG Mobile's most important tournaments, PMCO Fall Split 2019 saw teams fight it out at the battlegrounds from 10 different regions across the globe, with South Asia's regional finals all set to take place at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi, India, between the 6th-10th of November.

Here's the schedule & venue for South Asia #PMCO2019 Fall Split's Regional Finals sponsored by #Vivo! Don't miss any of the action, cheer your favorite teams on and see the best in the South Asia compete to reach the Global Finals!



Buy VIP tickets here: https://t.co/MZnRDNNv8W pic.twitter.com/XkyJVDBXOi — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 25, 2019

Where to watch PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Finals?

Aside from attending the South Asia Regional Finals in Delhi, fans can watch their favourite teams duelling it out at the battlegrounds online on PUBG Mobile Esports' official Youtube channel.

The tournament will be streamed live on 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th of November. The playins and regional finals will be cast in two languages - English and Hindi. The links for the live streams are already up on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel and also given below:

Playins Day 1 Hindi

Playins Day 1 English

Playins Day 2 Hindi

Playins Day 2 English

Advertisement

Regional Finals Day 1 Hindi

Regional Finals Day 1 English

Regional Finals Day 2 Hindi

Regional Finals Day 2 English

What is the prize pool for PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Finals?

The Split's South Asia Finals will be offering a prize pool of $128,000 this year and the amount will be distributed amongst teams that get placed.

While the winning team will be awarded a sum of $35,000, the remaining amount will be split amongst the rest of the teams. 24 teams across three groups will be seen battling it out to book their ticket to the Global Finals.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.