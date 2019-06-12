PMCO 2019 India: Team Insidious' road to the final

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO)

The PMCO Regional Finals for India are on June 14 and 15, with the top 16 squads from across the country qualifying after months of intense competition. The stakes are very high in the tournament as the winner will be representing India at the global finals in Berlin. The runners up and third placed teams will qualify for the preliminary rounds of the global finals and may have a shot at making it to the group stage of the PMCO Spring Split Finals.

One of the favorites to win the $175,000 (Rs 1.2 crore) competition is Team Insidious. The squad was not very well known before the group stages of PMCO, but now, a lot of fans will be rooting for the team.

The squad is comprised of Sambhav “INSIMAZIK” Kumar, Himanshu “INSOMEN” Bisht, Aradhay “INSCARTOONZZ” Gupta and Shekhar “INSSMXKIEOP” Patil. All four players had an amazing run in the group and semifinal stages as all of them picked up a lot of kills to secure a berth at the regional finals.

Team Insidious were the group stage toppers with 310 points in 12 matches. They also secured three chicken dinners, which are the second most victories by any team in the group stages. It was really fun to watch the team play as they made extremely great rotations and picked up 73 kills in the 12 matches. They ranked in the third position when it came to kills and second when it came to damage. Therefore, at the end of the group stages, they sat at first position, a full 23 points clear of the second placed team Hydra.

In the semifinals, the team was placed second. Even though their overall position dropped by one place, the team increased their performance from the group stages. In the 16 semifinal matches, they secured four chicken dinners which are the most by any team in the semifinals. They are tied in the number of victories to The Brawlers, who also got four chicken dinners.

The highlights of Team Insidious' semifinal run where they came in the second position with 331 points were the 99 kills that they got. This was the second most by any team in the semifinals. Their kill count has earned them quite a reputation and they will definitely be one of the favorites at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in Delhi this weekend.